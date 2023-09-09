Madison Morgan County thwarts Dacula Hebron Christian’s quest

Madison Morgan County knocked off Dacula Hebron Christian 26-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Madison Morgan County High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Madison Morgan County and Dacula Hebron Christian settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Madison Morgan County darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dacula Hebron Christian and Madison Morgan County played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Madison Morgan County faced off against Greensboro Greene County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Villa Rica on Aug. 25 at Villa Rica High School.

