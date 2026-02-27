Georgia Bulldogs Diego Pavia: Jared Curtis plans ‘to win national championship’ at Vanderbilt Pavia shared his opinion on why Curtis chose Vanderbilt over Georgia. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis was back in Athens for an unofficial visit for the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia wasn’t taking any credit for the Commodores winning a high-profile recruiting battle with Georgia for No. 1-ranked quarterback Jared Curtis. But Pavia did put college football on notice where Curtis’ aspirations lie entering his freshman season this year.

RELATED Nation’s No. 1 QB prospect ‘disappointed’ in Tuesday’s leak of flip to Vandy “We were talking the other day, and he was like, ‘I’m going to win the national championship that you couldn’t win,’” Pavia said during his podium interview at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. “Our past two years, obviously we were able to win seven games and 10 games,” said Pavia, whose dual-threat abilities enabled him to finish runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting and to quarterback Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season. “I hope they keep soaring through the roof, and then next year, they 12-0 and then go to the playoffs.” The Commodores were 14th in the final College Football Playoff rankings, narrowly missing a 12-team field that’s expected to grow to 16 or 24 teams in the near future.

Pavia said his preferred playoff field would consist of “16 (teams) and then two play-in teams.”