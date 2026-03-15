AJC Varsity UConn signee wills Wheeler to 11th state championship Wheeler defeated fellow Cobb County power Pebblebrook 62-52 for the Class 6A championship. 1 / 35 Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Wheeler players celebrate their win over Pebblebrook during Class 6A Boys GHSA State Championship at the Macon Coliseum, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Macon. Wheeler won 62-52 over Pebblebrook. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 37 minutes ago link copied

MACON - The Wheeler basketball machine completed its churn through the playoffs again and won its 11th state championship on Saturday. And while coach Larry Thompson won’t say which one is his favorite – it’s like choosing a favorite child – he gives high marks for this year’s version, which defeated fellow Cobb County power Pebblebrook 62-52 for the Class 6A championship on Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.

“They’re right there,” Thompson said. “I have had some really high-level teams, but the toughness of this group, of this group to go on the road and play all the national teams that we played, they could have folded, but they always came back ready to work.” This year’s Wheeler team certainly belongs among the program’s hall of fame. They finished the season 27-6 and ranked No. 1 in the state while winning their second straight title. The Wildcats did not lose to another team from Georgia and finished the year on a 14-game on-the-court winning streak. (Wheeler had to forfeit its game against Marietta from Feb. 10, even though it won decisively, as a penalty for playing too many games.) The Wildcats were No. 13 in the most recent MaxPreps national rankings. The game also gave senior Colben Landrew a final resume boost for several player of the year accolades. The UConn signee had 29 points, going 10-for-14 from the floor and 7-for-7 from the line, with 12 rebounds. “He wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Thompson said. “As tired as he was, and his back was a little tight the last two games, he’s willed us to win. The kid was absolutely incredible.”

Thompson added: “We’re going to hear that kid’s name called by the commissioner of the NBA in a few short years.”

Wheeler also got 11 points from LaMarrion Lewis, who drew the heavy-duty defensive assignment of guarding Pebblebrook standout Zyree Brown, the Kennesaw State signee. Brown was just 3-for-17 from the floor and limited to seven points. “LaMarrion had the assignment and he accepted the challenge like nobody’s business,” Thompson said. “He’s been great all year. He’s the best on-ball defensive guy in the state and he’s an extension of me on the court. He’s super smart and he makes shots. What more does a college program want?” Wheeler started quickly, running to a 17-8 first quarter lead. Pebblebrook was game for the chase and got as close as five points in the second quarter before the Wildcats pulled away for 31-23 halftime lead. “That’s (Pebblebrook coach) George Washington,” Thompson said. “They’re going to keep fighting. That’s just who they are. That’s their DNA. We had to will our way to the win.” Pebblebrook hung tough and cut the lead to 38-36 midway in the third quarter and missed the chance to tie. Wheeler then outscored the Falcons 8-1 and carried a 44-37 lead into the last quarter. Pebblebrook could not get closer than seven points the rest of the game.

“We stayed together,” senior Jaron Saulsberry said. “We just fought through the adversity. They got a little energy, but we fought back and came back even harder.” Pebblebrook (24-9) was making its third appearance in the championship game and was looking for its first championship. The Falcons were led by Alexander Jones with 18 points, Donald McMillian with 11 points, and high-motor center Anthony Moon, who had 11 points and eight rebounds. Box score and stats Wheeler – 17-14-13-18--62 Pebblebrook – 8-15-14-15--52 Wheeler: LaMarrion Lewis 11, Jaron Saulsberry 6, Kevin Savage 1, Colben Landrew 29, Amare James 9, Shamar Madden 6.