Lithonia Arabia Mountain scores early, pulls away from Locust Grove

Sports
By Sports Bot
48 minutes ago
X

Lithonia Arabia Mountain scored early and often in a 41-16 win over Locust Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 21.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Lithonia Arabia Mountain faced off against Norcross Meadowcreek and Locust Grove took on Warner Robins Houston County on Sept. 8 at Locust Grove High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent19h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
8h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
5h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
9h ago
The Latest

Snellville Brookwood earns stressful win over Cumming South Forsyth
48m ago
Riverdale Drew allows no points against Stone Mountain
48m ago
LaGrange shuts out Fayetteville Whitewater
48m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
11h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
11h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top