Leesburg Lee County wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Springfield Effingham County

Leesburg Lee County was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 57-7 victory over Springfield Effingham County in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Leesburg Lee County drew first blood by forging a 26-0 margin over Springfield Effingham County after the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a towering 47-0 gap over the Rebels at halftime.
Leesburg Lee County thundered to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rebels outpointed the Trojans 7-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Recently on October 28, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Thomasville Thomas County in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
