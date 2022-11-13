Lawrenceville Mountain View comes up short in matchup with Norcross

Norcross tipped and eventually toppled Lawrenceville Mountain View 33-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 12.
Norcross opened with a 6-0 advantage over Lawrenceville Mountain View through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 13-7 lead over the Bears at halftime.
Norcross pulled to a 23-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Blue Devils added to their advantage with a 10-6 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on November 4, Norcross faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Hoschton Mill Creek on November 4 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School. For a full recap, click here.
