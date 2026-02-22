Atlanta Braves Braves reliever Hayden Harris prepared for ‘whatever they ask you to do’ Former Grovetown High and Georgia Southern pitcher made MLB debut in September. Braves pitcher Hayden Harris throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. Harris starred at Grovetown High and Georgia Southern, then made the most of a spring training invite with the Braves in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Hayden Harris wasn’t exactly pleased with his spring training debut Saturday in Port Charlotte, Florida. In the bottom of the fourth in a Grapefruit League matchup with the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park, Harris promptly allowed a single to Richie Palacios and then another to Nick Fortes. But Harris, a young lefty with a quirky deliver, caught his breath and induced a weak pop to second and then struck out the next two hitters to end the inning.

RELATED Yastrzemski shines in spring training debut with Braves Harris would have preferred a clean frame but was satisfied nonetheless with throwing up a zero on the scoreboard. “You have the ability to slow the game down in an inning that’s a grind?” Braves manager Walt Weiss about the way Harris was able to stay composed. “What’s the body language look like, with younger kids especially? Started getting some traffic, but how do you handle that?” Harris made his MLB debut in September when he threw a scoreless inning in Chicago against the Cubs. It was one of three outings in 2025 for the soon-to-be 27-year-old, who is a long shot to make the Braves roster when camp breaks in March but not a long shot to rejoin the club sometime later in 2026.

“If you look at the logical aspect of it: reliever, three years of options, I’m probably not staying up all year,” Harris said Sunday at CoolToday Park. “You just prepare for whatever they ask you to do, and you have your own personal plan to try to get better throughout the season and just stick to that.”

Saturday, Harris threw 24 pitches, 18 of which were fastballs. But he also mixed in a sweeper. He struck out the Rays’ Dominic Keegan and Ryan Vilade on fastballs that didn’t reach 92 mph. Which is fine, because fireballs aren’t Harris’ forte, anyway. His three-quarter arm angle and flick of the left wrist make for an unconventional delivery. “There’s some funk, and when you do something unique, it makes it tough because players don’t see it all the time. In this case, the hitters don’t see it all the time,” Weiss said. “It’s a different slot, but it’s a fastball that’s always gonna play up. He’s one of the guys you don’t really have to check the velocity. You know the fastball is gonna play up. “And he’s had a lot of success in the minor leagues. Everybody earns everything they get in this game, and he certainly has earned it.” Harris is a Grovetown High School graduate who pitched for Georgia Southern for five seasons. When his college baseball career was over, he turned to LinkedIn to try to get his foot in the door of professional baseball — as a player or even in an off-the-field role.