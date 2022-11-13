ajc logo
Kennesaw North Cobb engulfs Alpharetta Denmark in point barrage

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Kennesaw North Cobb dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-10 win over Alpharetta Denmark during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Kennesaw North Cobb a 14-3 lead over Alpharetta Denmark.

The Warriors fought to a 21-3 intermission margin at the Danes’ expense.

Kennesaw North Cobb pulled to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

Recently on November 4, Kennesaw North Cobb squared off with Marietta Osborne in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

