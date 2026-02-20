Georgia Bulldogs Longtime Georgia golf coach Chris Haack to retire following 2026 season Georgia's Trent Phillips and coach Chris Haack discuss strategy during the NCAA Championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Photo by Steven Colquitt/UGA Athletics)

Longtime Georgia men’s golf coach Chris Haack will retire at the completion of the 2026 season. The school announced the move Friday.

“Chris Haack has guided the men’s golf program with excellence over the past 30 years,” Georgia’s athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “His impact extends far beyond Athens. He is a giant on the national stage, respected by coaches, players and the entire golf community for his integrity and commitment to his student-athletes. We are forever grateful for his leadership.” Haack will serve as a special adviser to the program for the 2026-27 season. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Georgia will announce Friday afternoon that Mookie DeMoss will succeed Haack. A former UGA golfer, DeMoss was hired as the assistant men’s golf coach in January 2024. “After much reflection and a whirlwind of emotions, I’ve made the decision to retire as head coach of the University of Georgia men’s golf program. While it’s bittersweet to step away, I’m genuinely excited for the next chapter and deeply confident in the bright future ahead for this storied program. I leave behind a talented, dedicated group of players, an outstanding incoming recruiting class, and an excellent coach in Mookie DeMoss,” Haack said in a statement released by UGA.

“For the last three decades, I’ve had a front-row seat to watch some of the finest golfers in UGA history develop, not just as players, but as men. I love every one of them like a son. The memories we’ve created, the relationships we’ve built and the triumphs we’ve shared will stay with me forever. I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many exceptional people in the athletic department and with a remarkable coaching staff.”