Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian earns narrow win over Marietta Walker

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian posted a narrow 6-5 win over Marietta Walker in Georgia high school baseball on March 20.

In recent action on March 8, Marietta Walker faced off against Milton Cambridge and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian took on Chickamauga Gordon Lee on March 14 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

