Jesup Wayne County rides to cruise-control win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Jesup Wayne County controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-30 win against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.
In recent action on Jan. 5, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Jesup Wayne County took on Savannah Islands on Jan. 12 at Savannah Islands High School.
