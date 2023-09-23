Hoschton Mill Creek posts win at Lilburn Parkview’s expense

Hoschton Mill Creek grabbed a 30-20 victory at the expense of Lilburn Parkview during this Georgia football game on Sept. 22.

Hoschton Mill Creek moved in front of Lilburn Parkview 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 13-13 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 17-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lilburn Parkview squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Lilburn Parkview faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett.

