Holy Innocents’ running with ‘lightning in a bottle’ opportunity

The Golden Bears, competing in the 3A-A private tournaments, would like to be the second.

“It’s lightning in a bottle,” said Mario Mays, in his seventh season as coach of the boys team, of having two McDonald’s selections. “The odds of this happening again here would be like lightning striking twice, and I think everyone collectively realizes what type of space we’re in, in this moment, with both programs playing at a high level.”

The boys team (24-4) entered the playoffs ranked No. 1, but a No. 3 seed in the tournament. Holy Innocents’ plays Hebron Christian on Wednesday night for a place in the semifinals, which would be the third trip to the semis under Mays. The program is seeking the first title in program history.

Wilson is the state’s top-rated player and No. 6 in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. Committed to North Carolina, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward impacts the game in every facet, with averages 21.3 points, 11 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 3.5 blocks.

Though his team has blown through the playoffs, Wilson knows from experience the season could end abruptly with a bad game. As a freshman, the Golden Bears missed the state playoffs after losing to Hebron Christian 68-66 in the A Private Region 5 consolation game, two weeks after beating them 74-41 in the regular season.

“That was one of the biggest lessons of my life,” Wilson said. “It’s heavy on my heart. This isn’t the NBA, with seven game series’. It only takes one bad night. I reiterate to my teammates, never underestimate your opponent. I won’t let that happen after seeing the seniors (of the 2022 team) crying after the game. I tell them we need to stay focused, stay hydrated and do the right things on and off the court.”

On the girls’ side, the No. 3-ranked and three-seeded Golden Bears (23-5) are seeking their fifth championship and third under Nichole Dixon, in her ninth season at Holy Innocents’. Like the boys, the girls have steamrollered through the playoffs to this point, with Tuesday’s 68-36 win in the quarterfinals their smallest margin of victory in the tournament. They’ll play No. 2 St. Francis, which is seeking a third consecutive state title after winning A Division I the past two years, 1 p.m. Saturday in Macon.

Like Wilson, Swain is the state’s top-ranked player in the 247Sports composite and No. 8 in the country. Committed to Stanford, she’s averaging 23.5 points with 3.3 steals while shooting at a 53% clip (199-for-377). The Golden Bears’ last championship came in 2020, so Swain would like to close her prep career with a title after a quarterfinals finish in Class 4A last year, and trips to the semifinals the previous two years.

“I’ve been trying to win a title since I was a freshman,” Swain said. “Even though I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, winning it all would mean everything to me.”

Wilson and Swain have been friends since elementary school, with Swains’ father, Robert Swain, a renowned trainer who began working with Wilson starting in fifth grade. That both ended up McDonald’s All American selections makes him proud.

“It’s a blessed opportunity because there are thousands of young men and women that strive to be a McDonald’s All-American, so to be in that small percentage speaks volumes. I was so overwhelmed with joy for them.”

Said Wilson, “This is special because Holy Innocents’ is not a basketball factory,” Wilson said. “The national acknowledgments we’ve received has been crazy, and I feel like this doesn’t happen often.”

Wilson wants both programs to close on a winning note, and he wants to be a pioneer for his.

“We’re both pushing for the same goal and it will be special if we can get it,” he said. “We still haven’t won it, so there’s an opportunity here to change the narrative for our school that could influence the program after I’m gone.”

Win or lose, Dixon said both players have made an impact on Holy Innocents’ beyond the game.

“What’s remarkable is both are going to schools with high academic standards, and both could have been on scholarship based on their academics. They’re great ambassadors for the school. If I want a role model to look up to, it’s them. They’re considerate, and they’re kind to the younger kids. That’s where you leave a real legacy. What they do on the court is icing on the cake.”

The McDonald’s games will be played April 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.