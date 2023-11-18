Hogansville Callaway dominates Rome Model

Hogansville Callaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-19 win over Rome Model on Nov. 17 in Georgia football action.
Hogansville Callaway moved in front of Rome Model 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cavaliers opened an immense 35-6 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Hogansville Callaway thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.
