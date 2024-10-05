High school football scores from Week 8

Thursday
Callaway 34, Westside-Macon 14
Columbia 56, South Atlanta 15
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 33, Cross Keys 6
LaGrange 42, Whitewater 14
Lovejoy 28, Banneker 14
Miller Grove 41, Redan 6
Northeast 33, Bleckley County 30
St. Pius X 42, Clarkston 0
Friday
Alexander 27, Kennesaw Mountain 13
Allatoona 17, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Alpharetta 37, South Forsyth 20
Athens Academy 41, Banks County 6
Baconton 44, Spring Creek 0
Benedictine 35, Warner Robins 21
Blessed Trinity 31, Kell 21
Bremen 45, Pepperell 35
Brookwood 42, Meadowcreek 0
Bryan County 28, Screven County 14
Buford 34, Collins Hill 7
Cairo 35, Leon, FL. 7
Calhoun 41, Ridgeland 7
Cambridge 42, Westminster 36
Campbell 44, South Cobb 0
Carrollton 63, Westlake 27
Cartersville 38, Cass 7
Carver-Atlanta 44, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Carver-Columbus 40, Shaw 7
Cedartown 56, Hiram 20
Chattahoochee County 48, Central-Talbotton 6
Cherokee Bluff 41, West Hall 14
Christian Heritage 28, Gordon Central 20
Clarke Central 42, Habersham Central 28
Colquitt County 38, Lowndes 35
Commerce 42, Rabun County 38
Coosa 19, Armuchee 14
Creekside 49, Pace Academy 0
Dawson County 71, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Decatur 35, Shiloh 18
Denmark 19, North Forsyth 14
Dodge County 35, Washington County 24
Douglas County 42, East Coweta 17
Drew 34, Forest Park 0
Dublin 48, ACE Charter 3
Duluth 19, Berkmar 16
Dunwoody 28, Arabia Mountain 19
Eagle’s Landing Christian 14, Eagle’s Landing 7
East Forsyth 49, Cedar Shoals 21
East Jackson 30, Franklin County 21
East Paulding 59, Lithia Springs 14
Elbert County 48, Providence Christian 6
Fannin County 35, Chattooga 7
Fellowship Christian 1, St. Francis 0
Fitzgerald 46, Brantley County 14
Gainesville 41, Seckinger 0
Gilmer 28, Heritage-Catoosa 20
Glascock County 24, Georgia Military 17
Gordon Lee 19, Dade County 0
Hampton 14, Union Grove 11
Harris County 31, Griffin 16
Harrison 28, McEachern 12
Hawkinsville 19, Wilcox County 15
Heard County 31, Temple 14
Hebron Christian 45, Hart County 0
Hillgrove 42, Paulding County 3
Holy Innocents’ 38, Hapeville 23
Houston County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 23
Hughes 49, McIntosh 0
Irwin County 42, Turner County 30
Jackson 12, Pike County 7
Jackson County 25, Apalachee 6
Jackson-Atlanta 34, Mays 6
Jasper County 22, McNair 14
Jefferson 38, Monroe Area 14
Jenkins County 37, McIntosh County Academy 19
Jones County 47, McDonough 26
Kendrick 41, Jordan 0
King’s Ridge 18, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 34, Coahulla Creek 13
Landmark Christian 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 12
Lovett 17, Therrell 6
Manchester 28, Bowdon 20
Marion County 56, Crawford County 14
Marist 48, North Springs 0
Mary Persons 21, Trinity Christian 14
Mill Creek 56, Dacula 7
Milton 49, Lanier 7
Mitchell County 42, Terrell County 0
Model 14, Haralson County 6
Morgan County 55, Rutland 12
Morrow 7, Northgate 3
Mountain View 31, Discovery 0
Mt. Paran Christian 56, Walker 0
Mundy’s Mill 38, Northside, Columbus 14
New Manchester 39, South Paulding 6
Newnan 38, Dutchtown 21
Norcross 30, Parkview 0
North Cobb Christian 49, Murray County 0
North Gwinnett 44, Peachtree Ridge 22
North Murray 26, Sonoraville 24
North Oconee 56, Madison County 13
North Paulding 34, Etowah 17
Northwest Whitfield 48, LaFayette 21
Oconee County 56, East Hall 7
Peach County 49, Dougherty 14
Pebblebrook 20, Osborne 19
Pierce County 42, Cook 7
Prince Avenue 49, Stephens County 7
Richmond Hill 21, Tift County 17
Ringgold 31, Union County 0
River Ridge 51, Riverwood 0
Rome 28, Villa Rica 13
Roswell 45, Johns Creek 0
Sandy Creek 38, Spalding 18
Savannah Christian 38, Savannah Country Day 7
Schley County 26, Taylor County 20
Seminole County 48, Miller County 10
Sequoyah 43, Lassiter 6
Sprayberry 41, Creekview 21
Starr’s Mill 38, Central-Carroll 35
Stockbridge 14, Ola 10
Sumter County 21, Spencer 20
Thomas County Central 61, Veterans 10
Trion 44, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0
Tucker 48, Druid Hills 3
Twiggs County 24, Georgia Military 17
Upson-Lee 33, Troup County 27
Walton 21, Marietta 3
Wesleyan 42, Mount Vernon, GA 23
West Forsyth 37, Forsyth Central 14
Westover 40, Bainbridge 37
Wheeler 28, Cherokee 27
Wilkinson County 43, Hancock Central 28
Winder-Barrow 34, Loganville 31
Woodstock 41, Pope 17
Woodward Academy 38, Tri-Cities 0
Worth County 28, Thomasville 27
