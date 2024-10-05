High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 8

Roswell quarterback Trey Smith (8) celebrates with teammates after his 55-yard touchdown run during the first half against Seckinger at Roswell High School, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Roswell, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

Thursday

Callaway 34, Westside-Macon 14

Columbia 56, South Atlanta 15

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 33, Cross Keys 6

LaGrange 42, Whitewater 14

Lovejoy 28, Banneker 14

Miller Grove 41, Redan 6

Northeast 33, Bleckley County 30

St. Pius X 42, Clarkston 0

Friday

Alexander 27, Kennesaw Mountain 13

Allatoona 17, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Alpharetta 37, South Forsyth 20

Athens Academy 41, Banks County 6

Baconton 44, Spring Creek 0

Benedictine 35, Warner Robins 21

Blessed Trinity 31, Kell 21

Bremen 45, Pepperell 35

Brookwood 42, Meadowcreek 0

Bryan County 28, Screven County 14

Buford 34, Collins Hill 7

Cairo 35, Leon, FL. 7

Calhoun 41, Ridgeland 7

Cambridge 42, Westminster 36

Campbell 44, South Cobb 0

Carrollton 63, Westlake 27

Cartersville 38, Cass 7

Carver-Atlanta 44, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Carver-Columbus 40, Shaw 7

Cedartown 56, Hiram 20

Chattahoochee County 48, Central-Talbotton 6

Cherokee Bluff 41, West Hall 14

Christian Heritage 28, Gordon Central 20

Clarke Central 42, Habersham Central 28

Colquitt County 38, Lowndes 35

Commerce 42, Rabun County 38

Coosa 19, Armuchee 14

Creekside 49, Pace Academy 0

Dawson County 71, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Decatur 35, Shiloh 18

Denmark 19, North Forsyth 14

Dodge County 35, Washington County 24

Douglas County 42, East Coweta 17

Drew 34, Forest Park 0

Dublin 48, ACE Charter 3

Duluth 19, Berkmar 16

Dunwoody 28, Arabia Mountain 19

Eagle’s Landing Christian 14, Eagle’s Landing 7

East Forsyth 49, Cedar Shoals 21

East Jackson 30, Franklin County 21

East Paulding 59, Lithia Springs 14

Elbert County 48, Providence Christian 6

Fannin County 35, Chattooga 7

Fellowship Christian 1, St. Francis 0

Fitzgerald 46, Brantley County 14

Gainesville 41, Seckinger 0

Gilmer 28, Heritage-Catoosa 20

Glascock County 24, Georgia Military 17

Gordon Lee 19, Dade County 0

Hampton 14, Union Grove 11

Harris County 31, Griffin 16

Harrison 28, McEachern 12

Hawkinsville 19, Wilcox County 15

Heard County 31, Temple 14

Hebron Christian 45, Hart County 0

Hillgrove 42, Paulding County 3

Holy Innocents’ 38, Hapeville 23

Houston County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 23

Hughes 49, McIntosh 0

Irwin County 42, Turner County 30

Jackson 12, Pike County 7

Jackson County 25, Apalachee 6

Jackson-Atlanta 34, Mays 6

Jasper County 22, McNair 14

Jefferson 38, Monroe Area 14

Jenkins County 37, McIntosh County Academy 19

Jones County 47, McDonough 26

Kendrick 41, Jordan 0

King’s Ridge 18, Mt. Pisgah Christian 13

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 34, Coahulla Creek 13

Landmark Christian 24, B.E.S.T. Academy 12

Lovett 17, Therrell 6

Manchester 28, Bowdon 20

Marion County 56, Crawford County 14

Marist 48, North Springs 0

Mary Persons 21, Trinity Christian 14

Mill Creek 56, Dacula 7

Milton 49, Lanier 7

Mitchell County 42, Terrell County 0

Model 14, Haralson County 6

Morgan County 55, Rutland 12

Morrow 7, Northgate 3

Mountain View 31, Discovery 0

Mt. Paran Christian 56, Walker 0

Mundy’s Mill 38, Northside, Columbus 14

New Manchester 39, South Paulding 6

Newnan 38, Dutchtown 21

Norcross 30, Parkview 0

North Cobb Christian 49, Murray County 0

North Gwinnett 44, Peachtree Ridge 22

North Murray 26, Sonoraville 24

North Oconee 56, Madison County 13

North Paulding 34, Etowah 17

Northwest Whitfield 48, LaFayette 21

Oconee County 56, East Hall 7

Peach County 49, Dougherty 14

Pebblebrook 20, Osborne 19

Pierce County 42, Cook 7

Prince Avenue 49, Stephens County 7

Richmond Hill 21, Tift County 17

Ringgold 31, Union County 0

River Ridge 51, Riverwood 0

Rome 28, Villa Rica 13

Roswell 45, Johns Creek 0

Sandy Creek 38, Spalding 18

Savannah Christian 38, Savannah Country Day 7

Schley County 26, Taylor County 20

Seminole County 48, Miller County 10

Sequoyah 43, Lassiter 6

Sprayberry 41, Creekview 21

Starr’s Mill 38, Central-Carroll 35

Stockbridge 14, Ola 10

Sumter County 21, Spencer 20

Thomas County Central 61, Veterans 10

Trion 44, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Tucker 48, Druid Hills 3

Twiggs County 24, Georgia Military 17

Upson-Lee 33, Troup County 27

Walton 21, Marietta 3

Wesleyan 42, Mount Vernon, GA 23

West Forsyth 37, Forsyth Central 14

Westover 40, Bainbridge 37

Wheeler 28, Cherokee 27

Wilkinson County 43, Hancock Central 28

Winder-Barrow 34, Loganville 31

Woodstock 41, Pope 17

Woodward Academy 38, Tri-Cities 0

Worth County 28, Thomasville 27

About the Author

Score Atlanta
