Hampton Lovejoy crushes Springfield Effingham County

The first quarter gave Hampton Lovejoy a 20-14 lead over Springfield Effingham County.

The Wildcats registered a 34-14 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Hampton Lovejoy thundered to a 47-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Springfield Effingham County faced off against Evans Lakeside and Hampton Lovejoy took on Forest Park on Oct. 27 at Hampton Lovejoy High School.

