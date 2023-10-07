Hampton Lovejoy allows no points against Covington Alcovy

A suffocating defense helped Hampton Lovejoy handle Covington Alcovy 42-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Hampton Lovejoy High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hampton Lovejoy a 14-0 lead over Covington Alcovy.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 42-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hampton Lovejoy and Covington Alcovy faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Covington Alcovy High School.

Recently on Sept. 28, Covington Alcovy squared off with Morrow in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

