Halt: Blackshear Pierce County pushes the mute button on Nashville Berrien’s offense

Sports
39 minutes ago

Blackshear Pierce County’s defense throttled Nashville Berrien, resulting in a 52-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Blackshear Pierce County drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Nashville Berrien after the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Blackshear Pierce County struck to a 52-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on November 4, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County and Nashville Berrien took on Fitzgerald on November 4 at Nashville Berrien High School. Click here for a recap

Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

