Georgia Bulldogs Here’s what Kirby Smart said about Mario Cristobal that led to viral response Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the Sugar Bowl Head Coaches Press Conference at the Sheraton, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal certainly delivered in front of former Florida coach Steve Spurrier at the Steve Spurrier awards in Gainesville, Florida, on Monday night. Smart was at the awards along with Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson, who was being honored for being named the FWAA’s Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Georgia coach first joked that all the NIL money Georgia paid Robinson helped pay for the 50th birthday celebrations of Robinson’s parents. Then Smart took a jab at the Miami head coach. “Mario’s right behind him and if it had been up to him, he would have paid a lot more NIL money because it came down to us, too,” Smart said. “So I don’t like you being real close to Mario right now.”

Smart then relayed a story about how Cristobal made a crack about Smart’s physique, something Lane Kiffin did earlier in the season as well.

He then brought up the lack of conference championships Cristobal had won at Miami. “He’s like, you ought to start getting on some protein shakes. You’ve had too many carbs,” Smart said. “And I said, well, you probably ought to spend some time with Steve Spurrier because he wonmore conference championships at Duke than you have in Miami.” At the conclusion of Smart’s remarks, he joked that he had to leave the event so that he wouldn’t have to hear Cristobal’s response. “Hey, Mario, no fat jokes,” Smart said in his closing remarks. Cristobal did not have any fat jokes in his response, though he did make note of Smart’s height. The Miami coach did have his own fair share of jokes at Smart’s expense.

He pointed to the success Miami had with Carson Beck as the team’s quarterback this season, as the Hurricanes got to the national championship game after Beck transferred in from Georgia. “It’s a great piece there to watch what a player like Carson Beck can do with great coaching,” Cristobal said. Cristobal also pointed to the unbeaten record Miami had against SEC teams last season, picking up wins over Florida, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Georgia did win the SEC but lost to Alabama and Ole Miss during the season. As a twist of the knife, Cristobal also mentioned that Smart’s team was at home watching Miami, as the Bulldogs lost their first College Football Playoff game. Miami’s season came to an end in the national championship game against Indiana.