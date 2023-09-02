Guyton South Effingham shuts out Savannah Islands

Guyton South Effingham’s defense throttled Savannah Islands, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Guyton South Effingham enjoyed a narrow margin over Savannah Islands with a 14-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

The last time Guyton South Effingham and Savannah Islands played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 24, Savannah Islands faced off against Savannah Christian and Guyton South Effingham took on Vidalia on Aug. 18 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

