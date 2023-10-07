Griffin Spalding slips past Macon Howard

Griffin Spalding finally found a way to top Macon Howard 42-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Macon Howard inched back to a 28-14 deficit.

The Huskies managed a 20-14 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Sept. 22, Macon Howard squared off with Perry in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.