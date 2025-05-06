“I’ve always strived to be the best, even when I was little,” Kitchings said. “I’ve always believed that you have to set your goals high.”

Kitchings won the state long jump championship as a freshman, going 19-7¾. She repeated as titlist as a sophomore with a jump of 20-6, 4 inches longer than runner-up Mary Rozier of Eagle’s Landing, and was named Field Athlete of the Year by the Atlanta Track Club.

But her eyes are set on a higher goal than merely the Class 3A crown and a three-peat this weekend. She is aiming for the all-classifications record of 20 feet, 9¾ inches set by Kendell Williams of Kell in 2013.

Another GAC product, Jasmine Jones, set the Class 3A record of 20-2¼ in 2019 and has gone on to become an elite track star who finished fourth in the 400 hurdles at the 2024 Olympics.

Kitchings could obliterate the record, as she already surpassed the mark earlier this season, but GHSA track records must be set at the state meet.

She went 21 feet, one-half inch at the area meet April 23 and is ranked as the No. 1 long jumper in the country. The nation high school record was set by Kathy McMillan of North Carolina at 21-1¾ in 1976.

“I’ve always wanted to be the best,” Kitchings said. “My parents are both successful, and I’ve always been taught to give 110% every time you do something.”

Kitchings enrolled at GAC in middle school and immediately made an impact on the program.

“Even in middle school you could tell she was a gifted athlete,” GAC coach Brad Kinser said. “She said, ‘I want to be great.’ And she’s done all the little things — the lifting, the training, whatever she has to do to try to be the very best.”

Kitchings is also ranked in the top 10 in Georgia in the 100 and 200 meters and won the long jump and the 100 at the Gwinnett County championships. GAC teammate Skyler Cunningham is also a double threat in the 100 and 200, winning the 200 at the Gwinnett County meet.

Those two are key members of Greater Atlanta Christian’s 400-meter relay team, which won the Gwinnett County meet in 45.48 — the ninth-fastest high school time ever recorded. The Spartans, who won the state 400 relay title last year with a 46.74, are favored to win again this weekend.

The state track meets will be held Friday and Saturday at four sites around the state. Class A Division I and Class 5A will compete in Rome. Class A Division 2 and Class 3A will be in Albany. Class 2A and Class 4A will be held at East Jackson. And Class 1-3A Private, Class 6A and Adaptive sports will be held at Carrollton.

All field events, running preliminaries and the prelims and finals for the 1,600 meters and 4x800 meter relay will be Friday. All other running finals will be Saturday.

Besides Kitchings, there are several others competing this weekend whose past performances would be GHSA records had they come during the state meet.

For the boys, Maurice Gleaton of Hughes has the best time in the 100 meters (9.98 seconds). He is also part of the 400-meter relay team from Hughes that has the state’s best time of 40.20 seconds.

Among girls, North Cobb’s Jasmine Robinson is poised to set two state records. She has the best times in the 100 hurdles (13.12) and 300 hurdles (39.81). Robinson, the Atlanta Track Club’s 2024 Track Athlete of the Year, recently won the 300 hurdles by almost two seconds at the prestigious Texas Relays.

Olivia Harris of Buford (400 meters, 52.53) and Oluwatosin Awoleye of South Cobb (800 meters, 2:03.65) have record times. Awoleye could break her own 800-meter state record of 2:05.55 set in 2024.

Heritage set a state record in the 800 relay with a 1:37.61 last year and has posted a 1:35.14 this season. Marietta has a record time (9:16.07) in the 3,200 relay.