GHSA track results Day 3: Two teams claim championships on final-event heroics
Alexander won its first boys track and field title with a state-record 4x400 to dethrone 3-time champion Hughes, which also bested the previous state record.
A GHSA logo is seen on the athletes’ podium during the boys 1,600 meters at the Class A Division II GHSA track and field state championships Monday, May 11, 2026, at Spec Towns Track at the University of Georgia in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Alexander and Holy Innocents’ won boys track and field championships Wednesday with dramatic performances in the final event, the 4x400 relay, at Spec Towns Track in Athens.
Pope and Hebron Christian won girls state titles by wide margins on the third day of the state meet.
Alexander’s boys — leading three-time reigning champion Hughes by two points entering the final event in Class 5A — clinched their first state title in the sport with a state-record run of 3 minutes, 9.45 seconds.
Hughes finished second in 3:11.28 — the second-fastest time in meet history.
Alexander’s foursome of Richard Wilson, Landyn Buchanan, Cayden Guidry and Justyn McKenzie was more than 2 seconds faster than Banneker’s 2015 state mark of 3:12.03.
Hughes’ runners were Anthony Howard, Bryson Harris, Julian Kendrick and Thomas Fitzgerald. Each had run on Hughes’ 4x100 or 4x200 teams that finished first earlier in the day.
Alexander’s McKenzie, who has signed with Georgia Tech, anchored the record-setting relay team and was second in the 400 meters and fourth in the 800 meters. Tariq Ringer had top-three finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
Holy Innocents’ victory in the Class 3A-A Private division was not as swift but just as suspenseful. The Golden Bears needed to finish at least third in the 4x400 final to take the lead from Hebron Christian, which failed by one spot to qualify.
Holy Innocents’ quartet of Brayden Bailey, Caden Page, Ayden Nida and Brent Warbington got it done, finishing third — 1.4 seconds ahead of fourth-place Landmark Christian — in 3:24.80.
Holy Innocents’ 74 points for the meet edged Hebron’s 73.5.
Holy Innocents’ Colt McNamara won the shot put and was second in the discus. Zion Tillis was second in the high jump and third in the triple jump. The title was Holy Innocents’ second, first since 2022.
Pope’s girls won 5A, earning their first title since 2021.
Pope senior Josie Hutchinson won the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, and junior Aislynn Dunn won the 800. Dunn and Hutchinson ran with Simi Lawani and Phoebe Throckmorton to set a state record in the 4x800 in 9:13.09.
Hebron’s girls won their first title since 2021. Taryn Dixon won the shot put. Eloise Jones won the 800 and 1,600 meters.
Two boys won three individual events.
Bradwell Institute’s Jacobi Pasley won the 100, 200 and 400 in Class 5A. He’s committed to West Virginia as a football wide receiver.
Jamari Rousseau of Landmark Christian won the 200 meters and the 110 and 300 hurdles in Private. His 110 time of 13.76 seconds set the state record, breaking a mark set in 2014 by Pace Academy’s Kenny Selmon. Rousseau is committed to Howard.
The final day of the state meet is Thursday with classes 3A and 2A.
Class 5A boys
Team: 1. Alexander (82), 2. Hughes (78), 3. Bradwell Institute (35), 4. Creekview (30), 5. Northgate (28), 5. Lakeside-DeKalb (28), 6. Villa Rica (28), 8. Loganville (27), 9. Glynn Academy (25), 10. Rome (23.50), 11. Milton (21), 11. Veterans (21), 12. Lee County (21), 14. Brunswick (19.50), 15. McIntosh (19), 16. Clarke Central (18), 17. Alcovy (17), 18. East Paulding (16), 19. Kennesaw Mountain (15), 20. Lakeside-Evans (14.50), 21. Dutchtown (13), 21. Lanier (13), 23. Apalachee (12), 24. Woodstock (11), 24. Houston County (11), 25. Pope (11), 27. Evans (10), 28. Woodward Academy (8), 29. Johns Creek (7), 30. Seckinger (6), 31. Winder-Barrow (5), 31. Thomas County Central (5), 33. South Paulding (3.50), 34. River Ridge (3), 34. Coffee (3), 35. Roswell (3), 37. Lassiter (2), 37. Arabia Mountain (2), 38. Lovejoy (2), 39. Greenbrier (2), 41. Morrow (1), 41. Dunwoody (1), 42. Statesboro (1)
100 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (10.52) 2. Dayshawn Lagarde, Villa Rica (10.67) 3. Jaylen Randon, Alcovy (10.74) 4. Deandra Andrews, Thomas County Central (10.75) 5. Montravious Clay, Lee County (10.75) 6. Lenox Foster, Villa Rica (10.75) 7. Antonio Neal, Seckinger (10.89) 8. Anthony Mozie, Hughes (10.89)
200 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (21.35) 2. Bryson Harris, Hughes (21.43) 3. Hughan Frederick, Milton (21.58) 4. Gavin Wallace, Lanier (21.72) 5. Kj Streeter, Lee County (21.85) 6. Daylen Scott, Alexander (21.85) 7. Angelo Tarallo, Pope (21.89) 8. Ehimare Edwards, Lanier (21.91)
400 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (46.57) 2. Justyn Mckenzie, Alexander (47.09) 3. Hughan Frederick, Milton (47.69) 4. Cayden Guidry, Alexander (47.95) 5. Landyn Buchanan, Alexander (48.13) 6. Lance Greenlee, Kennesaw Mountain (48.15) 7. Anthony Howard, Hughes (48.49) 8. Dylan Webb, Apalachee (48.52)
800 meters: 1. Charles Woods, Houston County (1:55.72) 2. Pharoah Glenn, Woodward Academy (1:56.49) 3. Landon Hayes-Zuniga, Loganville (1:57.11) 4. Justyn Mckenzie, Alexander (1:57.32) 5. James Daniel, Clarke Central (1:57.89) 6. Luke Wallace, Loganville (1:58.05) 7. Alex Ballance, Lakeside-Evans (1:58.25) 8. Noah Masters, Lakeside-Evans (1:59.07)
1,600 meters: 1. Carson Dobur, Northgate (4:09.29) 2. Malachi Burnett, Creekview (4:10.92) 3. Jackson McLaughlin, Veterans (4:11.22) 4. Andrew Bitsko, Lakeside DeKalb (4:12.55) 5. Connor Griffin, Northgate (4:14.15) 6. Jackson Hunter, Glynn Academy (4:16.03) 7. Will Chambers, Milton (4:16.47) 8. Waylon Vaughn, Clarke Central (4:16.86)
3,200 meters: 1. Carson Dobur, Northgate (9:09.92) 2. Andrew Bitsko, Lakeside DeKalb (9:14.39) 3. Malachi Burnett, Creekview (9:17.87) 4. Jackson McLaughlin, Veterans (9:17.95) 5. Jackson Hunter, Glynn Academy (9:20.29) 6. Connor Griffin, Northgate (9:22.85) 7. Everett Lawder, Milton (9:23.52) 8. Rowen Maloney, Pope (9:26.00)
Long jump: 1. Jeremy Howard, Evans (23-1) 2. Cannon Kirksey, Hughes (23-1) 3. Tariq Ringer, Alexander (22-7.50) 4. Ja’Mari Arnold, Lee County (22-7) 5. Jayden Lemon, Dutchtown (22-6.50) 6. Lenox Foster, Villa Rica (22-1.25) 7. Wayne Blake, Loganville (22-0.25) 8. Morquez Smith, Statesboro (21-10.75)
Pole vault: 1. Evan Pengelly, East Paulding (14-6) 2. Ben Chisamore, Kennesaw Mountain (13-6) 3. Andrew Phillips, Lakeside-Evans (13-0) 3. Caleb Young, Brunswick (13-0) 5. Sam Bartos, Pope (13-0) 6. Cooper Thomas, Pope (13-0) 7. Jacob Kilraine, Houston County (13-0) 7. Joseph Stephens, Northgate (13-0) 7. Joseph Stephens, Northgate (13-0) 7. Brady Martin, Pope (13-0)
Team: 1. Holy Innocents’ (74), 2. Hebron Christian (73.50), 3. Greater Atlanta Christian (63), 4. Providence Christian (60.50), 5. Landmark Christian (56), 6. Trinity Christian (50), 7. Darlington (43), 8. Mount Vernon (30), 9. Mount Paran Christian (28), 9. Mount Pisgah Christian (28), 11. Athens Academy (27), 11. Weber (27), 13. Fellowship Christian (23), 13. Wesleyan (23), 15. Atlanta International (18), 16. Savannah Christian (15), 17. Southwest Atlanta Christian (12), 18. Prince Avenue Christian (10), 19. Paideia (9), 20. Savannah Country Day (6), 21. Lovett (5), 21. Whitefield Academy (5), 22. Walker (5), 24. Calvary Day (4), 24. Mount Bethel Christian (4), 26. North Cobb Christian (2), 27. Aquinas (1)
100 meters: 1. Winston Simmons, Mount Pisgah Christian (10.86) 2. Jon Tongren, Greater Atlanta Christian (10.97) 3. Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’ (11.03) 4. Trevor McDowell, Trinity Christian (11.10) 5. Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian (11.15) 6. Mac Walker, Darlington (11.24) 7. Jaxon Burt, Landmark Christian (11.29) 8. Carter Jackson, Calvary Day (11.29)
200 meters: 1. Jamari Rousseau, Landmark Christian (21.45) 2. Winston Simmons, Mount Pisgah Christian (21.68) 3. Jon Tongren, Greater Atlanta Christian (21.75) 4. Trevor McDowell, Trinity Christian (21.96) 5. DeAnthony Wymbs, Mount Bethel Christian (22.33) 6. Mac Walker, Darlington (22.33) 7. Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’ (22.37) 8. Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian (22.60)
400 meters: 1. Benoit Delly, Atlanta International (48.62) 2. Chase Sykes, Greater Atlanta Christian (49.33) 3. Elijah Clark, Weber (49.48) 4. Jayce Donaldson, Darlington (50.12) 5. Noah Faucett, Walker (50.41) 6. Caden Page, Holy Innocents’ (50.63) 7. Caleb Paige, Providence Christian (51.00) 8. Blane Sikes, Savannah Christian (51.13)
800 meters: 1. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon (1:52.69) 2. Javier Silva, Hebron Christian (1:55.97) 3. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian (1:56.07) 4. Nihaal Singh, Atlanta International (1:58.37) 5. Jason Chapman, Providence Christian (1:59.49) 6. Wyatt Bowen, Savannah Christian (1:59.84) 7. Christian McMurry, Trinity Christian (2:00.23) 8. Charles Pope, Savannah Country Day (2:00.49)
1,600 meters: 1. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian (4:18.82) 2. Samuel Wood, Trinity Christian (4:20.26) 3. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon (4:21.66) 4. Javier Silva, Hebron Christian (4:23.00) 5. Harris Bradford, Holy Innocents’ (4:24.37) 6. Nate DePlonty, Paideia (4:27.07) 7. Tison McGuirt, Prince Avenue Christian (4:27.78) 8. Tyler Ebbert, Lovett (4:29.47)
3,200 meters: 1. Landon Jonas, Wesleyan (9:29.64) 2. Samuel Wood, Trinity Christian (9:45.97) 3. Harris Bradford, Holy Innocents’ (9:49.10) 4. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian (9:51.57) 5. Eli Floyd, Wesleyan (9:54.58) 6. Lee Donahue, Darlington (9:55.28) 7. Bryce Paramore, Athens Academy (9:57.47) 8. Parker Henderson, Trinity Christian (9:59.03)
110-meter hurdles: 1. Jamari Rousseau, Landmark Christian (13.76 #) 2. Nuriel Shimoni-Stoil, Weber (15.45) 3. Brenden Ganucheau, Holy Innocents’ (15.48) 4. Alejandro Torres, Mount Paran Christian (15.85) 5. Preston Funk, Trinity Christian (16.12) 6. Amir Atkinson, Savannah Country Day (16.22) 7. Ryan Kasmen, Weber (16.43) 8. Jude Chadwick, Providence Christian (16.46)
300-meter hurdles: 1. Jamari Rousseau, Landmark Christian (39.70) 2. Nuriel Shimoni-Stoil, Weber (40.58) 3. Joshua Collins, Providence Christian (41.20) 4. John Paine, Mount Vernon (41.24) 5. Luke Childress, Prince Avenue Christian (41.98) 6. Ryan Kasmen, Weber (41.98) 7. Alejandro Torres, Mount Paran Christian (42.32) 8. Preston Funk, Trinity Christian (42.36)
Discus: 1. Blake Humphries, Hebron Christian (154-2) 2. Colt McNamara, Holy Innocents’ (149-9) 3. Matthew McRae, Athens Academy (147-8) 4. Elijah Echols, Athens Academy (144-1) 5. Morgan (MJ) Jordan, Hebron Christian (142-7) 6. Tyler McCart, Hebron Christian (136-3) 7. Sullivan Van Soelan, Providence Christian (130-1) 8. Elijah Proctor, Greater Atlanta Christian (127-0)
High jump: 1. Dillon Binion, Mount Paran Christian (6-4) 2. Zion Tillis, Holy Innocents’ (6-0) 3. Skylar Hamiliton, Landmark Christian (5-8) 4. Luke Childress, Prince Avenue Christian (5-8) 5. Myles Oneal, Southwest Atlanta Christian (5-8) 6. A’Kiryon Watkins, Southwest Atlanta Christian (5-8) 7. Easton Selbee, Wesleyan (5-8) 8. Andrew Forgione, Holy Innocents’ (5-8)
Long jump: 1. Winston Simmons, Mount Pisgah Christian (23-4) 2. Micah Gunji, Hebron Christian (22-3.25) 3. Joshua Collins, Providence Christian (21-11) 4. Alejandro Torres, Mount Paran Christian (21-9) 5. Talyn Harris, Southwest Atlanta Christian (21-6) 6. Joshua Harris, Whitefield Academy (21-3.25) 7. Thomas Baxter, Whitefield Academy (20-7.50) 8. Marcelle Oliver, Landmark Christian (20-4.25)
Pole vault: 1. Nicholas Prude, Greater Atlanta Christian (14-2) 2. Tripp Dunn, Darlington (13-0) 3. Vance Tipton, Mount Paran Christian (12-6) 4. Max Bradley, Savannah Christian (12-0) 5. Miles Wall, Hebron Christian (11-6) 5. Jude Adams, Providence Christian (11-6) 7. Maarten Giles, Greater Atlanta Christian (11-6) 8. Matthew Browning, Walker (10-6)
Shot put: 1. Colt McNamara, Holy Innocents’ (55-11.50) 2. Matthew McRae, Athens Academy (53-2.75) 3. Elijah Echols, Athens Academy (53-2) 4. Elijah Zechariah Morrison, Hebron Christian (49-1.50) 5. Jet Ayala, Savannah Christian (48-8.50) 6. J. r Profit, Greater Atlanta Christian (45-4.50) 7. Victor Arguello, Lovett (44-1) 8. Elijah Proctor, Greater Atlanta Christian (43-11)
Triple jump: 1. Joshua Collins, Providence Christian (44-2) 2. Ajani Donnelly, Holy Innocents’ (43-8) 3. Zion Tillis, Holy Innocents’ (43-7) 4. Micah Gunji, Hebron Christian (43-5) 5. Easton Stewart, Hebron Christian (43-3.50) 6. Levi Duggan, Darlington (42-9) 7. Jalen Jordan, Savannah Country Day (42-6) 8. Shaan Patel, Savannah Christian (42-3.25)
4x100 relay: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian [Michael Miller, Jaden Anderson, Jon Tongren, Charles Mercer] (42.57) 2. Hebron Christian [Mason Hardy, Dylan Hudson, Jai’Lil Goley, Jarvis Mathurin] (42.73) 3. Darlington [Matthew Sanker, Levi Duggan, Jayce Donaldson, Mac Walker] (42.81) 4. Providence Christian [Myles Rodgers, Joshua Collins, Moritz Wagner, Ricardo Newnan] (43.47) 5. Mount Vernon [Kaden Williamson, Wendell Olden III, Hamilton Brown, Kadin Tomlinson] (43.54) 6. Calvary Day [Carter Jackson, De’Shawn Wylie, Ty Pinckney, Emerson Lewis] (43.79) 7. Landmark Christian [Jaxon Burt, Kamto Ifeadi, Dallon Looney, Jackson Philips] (43.89) 8. Fellowship Christian [Price Roark, Clarence Outland, Synir Fields, Simon Cofrancesco] (43.92)
4x200 relay: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian [Chase Sykes, Michael Miller, Charles Mercer, Jaden Anderson] (1:28.83) 2. Providence Christian [Myles Rodgers, Caleb Paige, Moritz Wagner, Levin Hesse] (1:30.24) 3. Trinity Christian [Preston Funk, Carlos Robertson, Caleb Goode, Trevor McDowell] (1:30.58) 4. Hebron Christian [Mason Hardy, Jarvis Mathurin, Jordan Valrie, Dylan Hudson] (1:31.34) 5. Landmark Christian [Jaxon Burt, Dallon Looney, Kamto Ifeadi, Micah Copeland] (1:31.38) 6. Mount Vernon [Hamilton Brown, Jalen Hagans, Wendell Olden III, Kadin Tomlinson] (1:31.53) 7. Lovett [Lucas Huber, Stone Shapiro, Quinn Black, Brayden Reese] (1:33.16) 8. Aquinas [Tristan Lebiednik, Lewis Duncan, Julius Moretta-Snell, Colin Nixon] (1:33.59)
4x400 relay: 1. Providence Christian [Caleb Paige, Matthew Talbert, Myles Rodgers, Jason Chapman] (3:22.30) 2. Darlington [Levi Duggan, Matthew Sanker, Mac Walker, Jayce Donaldson] (3:23.20) 3. Holy Innocents’ [Brayden Bailey, Caden Page, Ayden Nida, Brent Warbington] (3:24.80) 4. Landmark Christian [Noah Holt, Garrison Grimes, Jamari Rousseau, Kylan Reynolds] (3:26.20) 5. Greater Atlanta Christian [Chase Sykes, Jackson Carver, Jon Tongren, Michael Miller] (3:26.68) 6. Atlanta International [Dylan James Bazemore, Idara Wilson, Benoit Delly, Nihaal Singh] (3:27.20) 7. Mount Vernon [John Paine, James Sale, Hamilton Brown, Haris Flynn] (3:28.74) 8. Fellowship Christian [Felton Brown, Graham Keeter, Noah Hazard, Gavin Quinn] (3:30.60)
4x800 relay: 1. Trinity Christian [Christian McMurry, Samuel Wood, Liam Coggin, Parker Henderson] (8:00.79) 2. Landmark Christian [Garrison Grimes, Langston Suitt, Parker Guerard, Brayden Lange] (8:05.90) 3. Paideia [Nate DePlonty, Duncan Walker, Bob Fooshee, Liam Lenhart] (8:10.77) 4. Wesleyan [James Devlin, Eli Floyd, Hampton Hene, Landon Jonas] (8:12.77) 5. Darlington [Lee Donahue, Zach Kimani, Wes Knight, Hayes Parsa] (8:26.82) 6. Providence Christian [Alex Bolsen, Tyler Braiden, Jason Chapman, Matthew Talbert] (8:29.63) 7. North Cobb Christian [Gavin Cehanovich, Ryan Worosilo, Michael Perry, David Worosilo] (8:32.27) 8. Savannah Christian [Vj Jones, Xhaiden McCormick, Pierce Goodman, Wyatt Bowen] (8:32.58)
Class 3A-A Private girls
Team: 1. Hebron Christian (100), 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (70), 3. Landmark Christian (69), 4. Wesleyan (52.50), 5. Athens Academy (49), 6. Providence Christian (43), 7. Mount Vernon (40), 7. Darlington (40), 9. Trinity Christian (35.50), 10. Whitefield Academy (30.50), 11. Atlanta International (30), 12. Prince Avenue Christian (23), 13. Paideia (21), 14. Mount Bethel Christian (16), 15. Mount Pisgah Christian (13.50), 16. Lovett (13), 17. St. Vincent’s Academy (12), 18. Galloway (10), 18. Savannah Country Day (10), 20. Mount Paran Christian (9), 21. Walker (6), 22. Calvary Day (5), 23. Holy Innocents’ (3), 24. King’s Ridge Christian (1)
100 meters: 1. Melanie Doggett, Landmark Christian (11.38) 2. Cora Champney, Mount Vernon (12.16) 3. Callie Dempsey, Darlington (12.47) 4. Sydney Sherrod, Greater Atlanta Christian (12.48) 5. Katherine Alford, Lovett (12.53) 6. Liberty Tolbert, Landmark Christian (12.69) 7. Kelsey Bailey, Greater Atlanta Christian (12.74) 8. Amy Basson, Whitefield Academy (12.80)
200 meters: 1. Melanie Doggett, Landmark Christian (22.71 #) 2. Cora Champney, Mount Vernon (23.88) 3. Sydney Sherrod, Greater Atlanta Christian (24.34) 4. Laila Ferguson, Landmark Christian (24.59) 5. Josie Collins, Athens Academy (24.77) 6. Journey Jackson, Mount Pisgah Christian (24.99) 7. Katherine Alford, Lovett (25.93) 8. Carolina Kimmich, Atlanta International (26.00)
400 meters: 1. Sydney Sherrod, Greater Atlanta Christian (54.65) 2. Myla Ball, Trinity Christian (59.05) 3. Juliet Purdie, Greater Atlanta Christian (59.18) 4. Akudo Ojeme, Providence Christian (59.64) 5. Layla Melton, Hebron Christian (59.77) 6. Molly Ledbetter, Darlington (1:00.15) 7. Kniyah Cook, Greater Atlanta Christian (1:00.62) 8. Chole Love-Bell, Athens Academy (1:00.66)
800 meters: 1. Eloise Jones, Hebron Christian (2:17.89) 2. Lillian Glass, Atlanta International (2:22.28) 3. Lauren Thomas, Providence Christian (2:23.45) 4. Isabel Sanderson, Walker (2:23.62) 5. Aarya Patel, Savannah Country Day (2:23.95) 6. Ella Mcilravy, Wesleyan (2:24.79) 7. Lizzie Mueller, Mount Vernon (2:25.15) 8. Savannah Palmer, Darlington (2:25.32)
1,600 meters: 1. Eloise Jones, Hebron Christian (5:06.11) 2. Morgan Huggins, Mount Vernon (5:10.15) 3. Ella Mcilravy, Wesleyan (5:17.27) 4. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan (5:17.98) 5. Lizzie Mueller, Mount Vernon (5:18.02) 6. Sydney Brubaker, Wesleyan (5:20.40) 7. Riley Muir, Athens Academy (5:31.75) 8. Isabel Sanderson, Walker (5:32.21)
3,200 meters: 1. Morgan Huggins, Mount Vernon (11:25.97) 2. Weezie Moore, Wesleyan (11:42.81) 3. Eloise Jones, Hebron Christian (11:44.77) 4. Emma Gay, Paideia (11:59.53) 5. Sydney Brubaker, Wesleyan (12:05.89) 6. Cora Fannin, Darlington (12:10.70) 7. Jane Balsley, Lovett (12:23.14) 8. Krissy Black, Prince Avenue Christian (12:32.05)
100-meter hurdles: 1. Laila Ferguson, Landmark Christian (14.93) 2. Josie Collins, Athens Academy (15.20) 3. Zoe Simister, Mount Paran Christian (15.38) 4. Grace Drake, Providence Christian (15.39) 5. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian (15.42) 6. Ruby Wilson, Landmark Christian (16.54) 7. Olivia Sharper, Holy Innocents’ (16.86) 8. Fana Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian (16.95)
300-meter hurdles: 1. Laila Ferguson, Landmark Christian (43.58) 2. Grace Drake, Providence Christian (44.93) 3. Carolina Kimmich, Atlanta International (45.04) 4. Ariel Harris, Greater Atlanta Christian (46.68) 5. Madison Parker, Atlanta International (46.85) 6. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian (47.22) 7. Evie Shropshire, Darlington (47.36) 8. Olivia Sharper, Holy Innocents’ (47.64)
Discus: 1. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel Christian (148-0) 2. Leah Jensen, Hebron Christian (119-2) 3. Tekla Thompson, St. Vincent’s Academy (112-1) 4. Taryn Dixon, Hebron Christian (107-5) 5. Callaghan Finnegan, Paideia (101-6) 6. Kayla Wilkins, Athens Academy (94-0) 7. Jaliyah Davis, Mount Paran Christian (93-6) 8. Elise Mayo, Hebron Christian (91-6)
High jump: 1. Meredith Evans, Providence Christian (5-4) 2. Josie Collins, Athens Academy (5-2) 3. Kayden David, Greater Atlanta Christian (4-10) 4. Ruthie Mansogo, Hebron Christian (4-10) 5. Maddie Capps, Prince Avenue Christian (4-10) 6. Margot Kinsler, Athens Academy (4-10) 7. Sophia Nasieku, Mount Pisgah Christian (4-10) 7. Ryan Edwards, Whitefield Academy (4-10)
Long jump: 1. Abby Holsinger, Whitefield Academy (19-2) 2. Josie Collins, Athens Academy (18-1.25) 3. Sydney Sherrod, Greater Atlanta Christian (18-1.25) 4. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian (17-1.50) 5. Skyla Keo, Wesleyan (17-0) 6. Callie Dempsey, Darlington (16-9.50) 7. Kniyah Cook, Greater Atlanta Christian (16-4) 8. Kendall Dixon, Darlington (15-7.50)
Pole vault: 1. Adair Carlin, Galloway (12-6) 2. Abby Holsinger, Whitefield Academy (12-6) 3. Taylor Lord, Prince Avenue Christian (11-0) 4. Emma Kate Yeager, Trinity Christian (10-6) 5. Caddie Grow, Athens Academy (10-6) 6. Avery Ross, Trinity Christian (10-0) 6. Holland Ragsdale, Wesleyan (10-0) 8. Tessa Clark, King’s Ridge Christian (9-6)
Shot put: 1. Taryn Dixon, Hebron Christian (40-5.25) 2. Callaghan Finnegan, Paideia (38-3.25) 3. Marai Bell, Mount Bethel Christian (37-8) 4. Tekla Thompson, St. Vincent’s Academy (35-9) 5. Jermani Govan, Greater Atlanta Christian (34-7.50) 6. Ivey Nemorin, Greater Atlanta Christian (34-1.25) 7. Kayla Wilkins, Athens Academy (31-9.25) 8. Jaliyah Davis, Mount Paran Christian (31-2.25)
Triple jump: 1. Abby Holsinger, Whitefield Academy (40-6.50 #) 2. Bella Goode, Trinity Christian (38-3.50) 3. Akudo Ojeme, Providence Christian (36-11.25) 4. Skyla Keo, Wesleyan (36-11) 5. Sophia Nasieku, Mount Pisgah Christian (35-9.50) 6. Lillie Hill, Hebron Christian (35-5) 7. Callie Dempsey, Darlington (33-5.25) 8. Presley Dixon, Darlington (33-0.50)
4x100 relay: 1. Hebron Christian [Sage Walker, Londyn Friend, Ashley Troxell, Korie Harris] (48.18) 2. Landmark Christian [Blessing Madziwansira, Melanie Doggett, Liberty Tolbert, Kayden Hamilton] (48.39) 3. Greater Atlanta Christian [Kelsey Bailey, Ariel Harris, Fana Thomas, Leila Charron] (49.29) 4. Calvary Day [Hephzibah Wilson, Julianna Kitchen, Sa’Nai Williams, MaKayla Modicue] (50.43) 5. Darlington [Gracie Hamilton, Presley Dixon, Kendall Dixon, Elle Howren] (50.71) 6. Atlanta International [Mariah Oguneye, Anaya Quigley, Carolina Kimmich, Anouk Robbiani] (50.91) 7. Athens Academy [Margot Kinsler, Dyllan Adams, Ahna Pohlel, Malee’yah Pittman] (51.33) 8. Prince Avenue Christian [Emma Kate Abbott, Brenna Smith, Caroline Collins, Riley Reeder] (51.54)
4x200 relay: 1. Hebron Christian [Sage Walker, Londyn Friend, Korie Harris, Ashley Troxell] (1:43.21) 2. Darlington [Molly Ledbetter, Presley Dixon, Gracie Hamilton, Callie Dempsey] (1:44.08) 3. Landmark Christian [Liberty Tolbert, Blessing Madziwansira, Laila Ferguson, Ruby Wilson] (1:44.68) 4. Prince Avenue Christian [Emma Kate Abbott, Maddie Capps, Brenna Smith, Cora McGuirt] (1:47.55) 5. Mount Pisgah Christian [Julia Williams, Keira Yi, Sophia Mason, Journey Jackson] (1:48.42) 6. Athens Academy [Dyllan Adams, Ella Dillon, Coco Cowart, Isabel Garth] (1:48.88) 7. Wesleyan [Amara Akoh, Aleah Boateng, Holland Ragsdale, Madison Milam] (1:51.45) 8. St. Vincent’s Academy [Sophie Chu, Elizabeth Joyner, Elizabeth Johnson, Dalia Hall] (1:52.82)
4x400 relay: 1. Hebron Christian [Layla Melton, Amber Smith, Sophia Rhodes, Ashley Troxell] (4:02.24) 2. Atlanta International [Carolina Kimmich, Leanne Glass, Madison Parker, Lillian Glass] (4:05.34) 3. Darlington [Gracie Hamilton, Savannah Palmer, Evie Shropshire, Molly Ledbetter] (4:06.23) 4. Greater Atlanta Christian [Kniyah Cook, Fana Thomas, Juliet Purdie, Sophia Duncan] (4:06.50) 5. Landmark Christian [Blessing Madziwansira, Kayden Hamilton, Melanie Doggett, Ruby Wilson] (4:08.17) 6. Providence Christian [Grace Drake, Lauren Thomas, Izabele Jarrett, Akudo Ojeme] (4:12.56) 7. Prince Avenue Christian [Brooke Barefoot-Archie, Maddie Capps, Camden Spires, Whitney Elrod] (4:14.74) 8. Athens Academy [Ella Dillon, Riley Muir, Kate Sullivan, Isabel Garth] (4:15.78)
4x800 relay: 1. Wesleyan [Margaret Moore, Sydney Brubaker, Weezie Moore, Ella Mcilravy] (9:40.37) 2. Hebron Christian [Eloise Jones, Layla Melton, Amber Smith, Sophia Rhodes] (9:52.57) 3. Savannah Country Day [Cindy Murray, Ansley Cheshire, Ansley Pedigo, Aarya Patel] (9:55.36) 4. Lovett [Ava Boren, Julia Threlkeld, Louise Abercrombie, Alexandra Aide] (10:09.20) 5. Paideia [Caroline Struby, Nadia Coffey, Emma Gay, Kathryn Hales] (10:13.48) 6. Prince Avenue Christian [Brooke Barefoot-Archie, Krissy Black, Camden Spires, Whitney Elrod] (10:20.76) 7. Greater Atlanta Christian [Madeline Austin, Sophia Duncan, Meena Corse, Elli Martin] (10:22.61) 8. Mount Pisgah Christian [Kaylee Charles Finch, Faith Jennerich, Sophia Mason, Nataleigh Adriansen] (10:26.53)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.