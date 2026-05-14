AJC Varsity GHSA track results Day 3: Two teams claim championships on final-event heroics Alexander won its first boys track and field title with a state-record 4x400 to dethrone 3-time champion Hughes, which also bested the previous state record. A GHSA logo is seen on the athletes’ podium during the boys 1,600 meters at the Class A Division II GHSA track and field state championships Monday, May 11, 2026, at Spec Towns Track at the University of Georgia in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 13 minutes ago Share

Alexander and Holy Innocents’ won boys track and field championships Wednesday with dramatic performances in the final event, the 4x400 relay, at Spec Towns Track in Athens. Pope and Hebron Christian won girls state titles by wide margins on the third day of the state meet.

Alexander’s boys — leading three-time reigning champion Hughes by two points entering the final event in Class 5A — clinched their first state title in the sport with a state-record run of 3 minutes, 9.45 seconds. Hughes finished second in 3:11.28 — the second-fastest time in meet history. Alexander’s foursome of Richard Wilson, Landyn Buchanan, Cayden Guidry and Justyn McKenzie was more than 2 seconds faster than Banneker’s 2015 state mark of 3:12.03. Hughes’ runners were Anthony Howard, Bryson Harris, Julian Kendrick and Thomas Fitzgerald. Each had run on Hughes’ 4x100 or 4x200 teams that finished first earlier in the day.

Alexander’s McKenzie, who has signed with Georgia Tech, anchored the record-setting relay team and was second in the 400 meters and fourth in the 800 meters. Tariq Ringer had top-three finishes in the long jump and triple jump.

Holy Innocents’ victory in the Class 3A-A Private division was not as swift but just as suspenseful. The Golden Bears needed to finish at least third in the 4x400 final to take the lead from Hebron Christian, which failed by one spot to qualify. Holy Innocents’ quartet of Brayden Bailey, Caden Page, Ayden Nida and Brent Warbington got it done, finishing third — 1.4 seconds ahead of fourth-place Landmark Christian — in 3:24.80. Holy Innocents’ 74 points for the meet edged Hebron’s 73.5. Holy Innocents’ Colt McNamara won the shot put and was second in the discus. Zion Tillis was second in the high jump and third in the triple jump. The title was Holy Innocents’ second, first since 2022. Pope’s girls won 5A, earning their first title since 2021.

Pope senior Josie Hutchinson won the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, and junior Aislynn Dunn won the 800. Dunn and Hutchinson ran with Simi Lawani and Phoebe Throckmorton to set a state record in the 4x800 in 9:13.09. Hebron’s girls won their first title since 2021. Taryn Dixon won the shot put. Eloise Jones won the 800 and 1,600 meters. Two boys won three individual events. Bradwell Institute’s Jacobi Pasley won the 100, 200 and 400 in Class 5A. He’s committed to West Virginia as a football wide receiver. Jamari Rousseau of Landmark Christian won the 200 meters and the 110 and 300 hurdles in Private. His 110 time of 13.76 seconds set the state record, breaking a mark set in 2014 by Pace Academy’s Kenny Selmon. Rousseau is committed to Howard.

The final day of the state meet is Thursday with classes 3A and 2A. Class 5A boys Team: 1. Alexander (82), 2. Hughes (78), 3. Bradwell Institute (35), 4. Creekview (30), 5. Northgate (28), 5. Lakeside-DeKalb (28), 6. Villa Rica (28), 8. Loganville (27), 9. Glynn Academy (25), 10. Rome (23.50), 11. Milton (21), 11. Veterans (21), 12. Lee County (21), 14. Brunswick (19.50), 15. McIntosh (19), 16. Clarke Central (18), 17. Alcovy (17), 18. East Paulding (16), 19. Kennesaw Mountain (15), 20. Lakeside-Evans (14.50), 21. Dutchtown (13), 21. Lanier (13), 23. Apalachee (12), 24. Woodstock (11), 24. Houston County (11), 25. Pope (11), 27. Evans (10), 28. Woodward Academy (8), 29. Johns Creek (7), 30. Seckinger (6), 31. Winder-Barrow (5), 31. Thomas County Central (5), 33. South Paulding (3.50), 34. River Ridge (3), 34. Coffee (3), 35. Roswell (3), 37. Lassiter (2), 37. Arabia Mountain (2), 38. Lovejoy (2), 39. Greenbrier (2), 41. Morrow (1), 41. Dunwoody (1), 42. Statesboro (1) 100 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (10.52) 2. Dayshawn Lagarde, Villa Rica (10.67) 3. Jaylen Randon, Alcovy (10.74) 4. Deandra Andrews, Thomas County Central (10.75) 5. Montravious Clay, Lee County (10.75) 6. Lenox Foster, Villa Rica (10.75) 7. Antonio Neal, Seckinger (10.89) 8. Anthony Mozie, Hughes (10.89) 200 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (21.35) 2. Bryson Harris, Hughes (21.43) 3. Hughan Frederick, Milton (21.58) 4. Gavin Wallace, Lanier (21.72) 5. Kj Streeter, Lee County (21.85) 6. Daylen Scott, Alexander (21.85) 7. Angelo Tarallo, Pope (21.89) 8. Ehimare Edwards, Lanier (21.91) 400 meters: 1. Jacobi Pasley, Bradwell Institute (46.57) 2. Justyn Mckenzie, Alexander (47.09) 3. Hughan Frederick, Milton (47.69) 4. Cayden Guidry, Alexander (47.95) 5. Landyn Buchanan, Alexander (48.13) 6. Lance Greenlee, Kennesaw Mountain (48.15) 7. Anthony Howard, Hughes (48.49) 8. Dylan Webb, Apalachee (48.52)

800 meters: 1. Charles Woods, Houston County (1:55.72) 2. Pharoah Glenn, Woodward Academy (1:56.49) 3. Landon Hayes-Zuniga, Loganville (1:57.11) 4. Justyn Mckenzie, Alexander (1:57.32) 5. James Daniel, Clarke Central (1:57.89) 6. Luke Wallace, Loganville (1:58.05) 7. Alex Ballance, Lakeside-Evans (1:58.25) 8. Noah Masters, Lakeside-Evans (1:59.07) 1,600 meters: 1. Carson Dobur, Northgate (4:09.29) 2. Malachi Burnett, Creekview (4:10.92) 3. Jackson McLaughlin, Veterans (4:11.22) 4. Andrew Bitsko, Lakeside DeKalb (4:12.55) 5. Connor Griffin, Northgate (4:14.15) 6. Jackson Hunter, Glynn Academy (4:16.03) 7. Will Chambers, Milton (4:16.47) 8. Waylon Vaughn, Clarke Central (4:16.86) 3,200 meters: 1. Carson Dobur, Northgate (9:09.92) 2. Andrew Bitsko, Lakeside DeKalb (9:14.39) 3. Malachi Burnett, Creekview (9:17.87) 4. Jackson McLaughlin, Veterans (9:17.95) 5. Jackson Hunter, Glynn Academy (9:20.29) 6. Connor Griffin, Northgate (9:22.85) 7. Everett Lawder, Milton (9:23.52) 8. Rowen Maloney, Pope (9:26.00) 110-meter hurdles: 1. Tyree Chisolm, Glynn Academy (13.95) 2. Jelani Arnette, Brunswick (13.97) 3. Thomas Fitzgerald, Hughes (13.98) 4. Mason Whitehead, Alexander (14.37) 5. Cantrell Etheridge, Alexander (14.41) 6. Kenyon Livingston, Coffee (14.78) 7. La’Darius Conley, Apalachee (14.85) 8. Rishaun Freeman, Lakeside-Evans (14.86) 300-meter hurdles: 1. Thomas Fitzgerald, Hughes (36.63) 2. Mamadou Boube, McIntosh (36.85) 3. Cantrell Etheridge, Alexander (38.03) 4. Tyson Myers, Lakeside-Evans (38.69) 5. Spencer Wise, Lakeside DeKalb (38.77) 6. Na’Quawndre Coleman, Glynn Academy (38.79) 7. Mason Whitehead, Alexander (38.89) 8. Jayden Alexander, Dutchtown (38.90)

Discus: 1. Solomon Raggs, Lakeside DeKalb (169-5) 2. A’zyius Adams, Rome (165-11) 3. Jacob Herndon, Loganville (164-3) 4. Kobe Cutler, Glynn Academy (164-1) 5. Jaxon Foster, Woodstock (157-2) 6. Rylan Ciul, Johns Creek (151-0) 7. Drason Cousin, Villa Rica (150-10) 8. Harlem Brown, Morrow (149-1) High jump: 1. Mouhamadu Mane, Veterans (6-6) 2. Ben Theroux, Creekview (6-4) 3. Gavin Creel, Brunswick (6-4) 4. Braylon Jones, Winder-Barrow (6-4) 5. Josiah Azu, South Paulding (6-4) 5 Shauntavious Worfford, Rome (6-4) 7. Tristan Campbell, McIntosh (6-2) 7. Jermaine King, Villa Rica (6-2) 7. Isaiah Pendleton, Woodstock (6-2) Long jump: 1. Jeremy Howard, Evans (23-1) 2. Cannon Kirksey, Hughes (23-1) 3. Tariq Ringer, Alexander (22-7.50) 4. Ja’Mari Arnold, Lee County (22-7) 5. Jayden Lemon, Dutchtown (22-6.50) 6. Lenox Foster, Villa Rica (22-1.25) 7. Wayne Blake, Loganville (22-0.25) 8. Morquez Smith, Statesboro (21-10.75) Pole vault: 1. Evan Pengelly, East Paulding (14-6) 2. Ben Chisamore, Kennesaw Mountain (13-6) 3. Andrew Phillips, Lakeside-Evans (13-0) 3. Caleb Young, Brunswick (13-0) 5. Sam Bartos, Pope (13-0) 6. Cooper Thomas, Pope (13-0) 7. Jacob Kilraine, Houston County (13-0) 7. Joseph Stephens, Northgate (13-0) 7. Joseph Stephens, Northgate (13-0) 7. Brady Martin, Pope (13-0) Shot put: 1. Jacob Herndon, Loganville (55-8.50) 2. A’zyius Adams, Rome (54-1.50) 3. Donte Carlisle, Villa Rica (51-2) 4. Harrison Sutton, Milton (49-11) 5. Brooklen Spivey, Rome (49-9) 6. Jaxon Foster, Woodstock (49-5) 7. Tyler Pressnall, Roswell (49-2) 8. Solomon Raggs, Lakeside DeKalb (49-1.50)

Triple jump: 1. Cannon Kirksey, Hughes (51-4) 2. Tariq Ringer, Alexander (45-5.50) 3. Kirk Thomas, East Paulding (45-5) 4. Ayomikun Ajibade, Apalachee (45-4) 5. Michael Brady, Alexander (44-10.75) 6. Trent Baily, Clarke Central (44-2.75) 7. Kwaku Agyel, Lovejoy (43-8.25) 8. Jakeir Caines, Arabia Mountain (43-3.75) 4x100 relay: 1. Hughes [Julian Kendrick, Bryson Harris, Clint Davis, Anthony Mozie] (41.42) 2. Alcovy [Jaylen Blackman, Jaisiah Johnson, Ethan Fillmore, Jaylen Randon] (41.60) 3. Lanier [Jordan Alexander, Ehimare Edwards, Keyon Stemmons, Gavin Wallace] (41.64) 4. Villa Rica [Josiah Walker, Lenox Foster, Ty’Jay Martin, Dayshawn Lagarde] (41.76) 5. Apalachee [Cahlil White, Dylan Webb, Adrian Ondo, Cameron Wilson] (41.85) 6. Woodstock [Xavier Murphy, Tyler Barbera, Amare Wallace, Akinyemi Kier] (42.01) 7. Seckinger [Ethan Abrams, Ryelan Curry, Antonio Neal, Cameron Marcus] (42.16) 8. Roswell [Daniel Williams, Oluwatobiloba Ashiru, Patrick Monahan, Aaron Akintunde] (42.21) 4x200 relay: 1. Hughes [Anthony Howard, Alijah Ward, Clint Davis, Thomas Fitzgerald] (1:26.11) 2. Lee County [Ja’Mari Arnold, Ashton Green, Lukas Holsinger, Kj Streeter] (1:26.78) 3. Alexander [Landyn Buchanan, Jayce Williams, Daylen Scott, Cantrell Etheridge] (1:27.22) 4. Dutchtown [Jeremiah Lewis, Cristiano Rhodius, Bryce Gorham, Joshua Moore] (1:27.44) 5. McIntosh [Mamadou Boube, Jordan Nowell, Laquan Shuler, Adam Whitaker] (1:27.61) 6. Alcovy [Nickolus Lumpkin, Jaisiah Johnson, Ethan Fillmore, Jaylen Blackman] (1:27.66) 7. Seckinger [Cameron Marcus, Ryelan Curry, Antonio Neal, Antonio Burton] (1:27.76) 8. Lanier [Ehimare Edwards, Gavin Wallace, Christian Gueh, Isaiah Marshall] (1:27.87) 4x400 relay: 1. Alexander [Richard Wilson, Landyn Buchanan, Cayden Guidry, Justyn Mckenzie] (3:09.45 #) 2. Hughes [Anthony Howard, Bryson Harris, Julian Kendrick, Thomas Fitzgerald] (3:11.28 #) 3. McIntosh [Jordan Nowell, Adam Whitaker, Laquan Shuler, Mamadou Boube] (3:16.37) 4. Bradwell Institute [Martavius Phillips, Ajani Richardson, Artevion Walker, Jacobi Pasley] (3:16.98) 5. Kennesaw Mountain [Hayden Turner, Emmanuel Adenuga, Jordan Dickerson, Lance Greenlee] (3:17.21) 6. Dutchtown [Cristiano Rhodius, Vinquez Gunder, Franklin Howell, Brent Batson] (3:18.85) 7. Greenbrier [Zion Asbury, Silvio Rodrigues-Moon, Jearvion Taylor, Zachary Wilson] (3:20.01) 8. Arabia Mountain [Reco Scott, Colby Johnson, Jakeir Caines, Jackson Forrest] (3:20.37) 4x800 relay: 1. Clarke Central [Ryker Comstock, James Daniel, Waylon Vaughn, Jackson Brooks] (7:51.28 #) 2. Creekview [Malachi Burnett, Frank Lewandowski, Harris White, Tucker Saladin] (7:54.56) 3. Alexander [Cayden Guidry, Cortez Adams, Raydel Quintero, Richard Wilson] (7:54.69) 4. Hughes [Marquel Cropper, Cameron Grant-Townend, Brandon King, A’Dre Simpson] (7:59.24) 5. Johns Creek [Stryder Jones, Clarke Boy, Lincoln Hipp, David Laughlin] (8:05.04) 6. River Ridge [Ryan Woellert, Ryan Armstrong, Nate Spivey, Giovanni Xochicale] (8:06.55) 7. Lassiter [Jake Judge, Christopher Lewelling, Michael Meadows, Micah Villanueva] (8:07.01) 8. Dunwoody [Alex Loffredio, Jensen Elwell, Kevin Westrick, Lawson Conner] (8:09.17)

Class 5A girls Team: 1. Pope (69), 2. Woodward Academy (49.50), 3. Lakeside-Evans (48), 4. Chamblee (40), 5. Milton (39), 6. Seckinger (31), 7. Greenbrier (27), 8. Gainesville (26), 9. Hughes (25.50), 10. Riverwood (24), 10. River Ridge (24), 12. Jackson County (22), 13. South Effingham (21), 14. Evans (19), 15. Statesboro (18), 16. Banneker (14), 16. Lanier (14), 18. Alcovy (12), 18. Arabia Mountain (12), 19. Dutchtown (12), 21. Dunwoody (11), 22. Glynn Academy (10.50), 22. Morrow (10.50), 24. Kennesaw Mountain (10), 24. Houston County (10), 25. Lithia Springs (10), 26. Villa Rica (10), 28. McIntosh (9), 28. Creekview (9), 30. Alexander (8), 31. Northgate (7), 32. Loganville (6), 33. Habersham Central (5.50), 34. Veterans (5), 34. Sequoyah (5), 36. Lassiter (4), 36. Woodstock (4), 37. Sprayberry (4), 38. Lee County (4), 40. Brunswick (3), 40. Johns Creek (3), 42. East Paulding (2.50), 43. Thomas County Central (2), 44. Coffee (1), 44. Apalachee (1) 100 meters: 1. Sincere Cleveland, Gainesville (11.98) 2. Autumn Rollins, Alexander (12.00) 3. Morgan Parfaite, Riverwood (12.00) 4. Bryannah Remice, Greenbrier (12.08) 5. Sa’Niyah Williams, Milton (12.12) 6. Jaylyn Johnson, Seckinger (12.13) 7. Makai August, Woodward Academy (12.17) 8. Zykierra Hightower, Thomas County Central (12.21) 200 meters: 1. Morgan Parfaite, Riverwood (23.71) 2. Sa’Niyah Williams, Milton (24.04) 3. Bryannah Remice, Greenbrier (24.25) 4. Zion Bullard, Lakeside-Evans (24.35) 5. Syraiah Wilkins, South Effingham (24.42) 6. Makai August, Woodward Academy (24.47) 7. Sole Bailey, Jackson County (24.51) 8. Jaylyn Johnson, Seckinger (24.58) 400 meters: 1. Oluwatoyin Awoleye, Lithia Springs (53.78) 2. Morgan Parfaite, Riverwood (54.05) 3. Zion Bullard, Lakeside-Evans (55.13) 4. Pasha Clayton, Pope (55.18) 5. Bahia Burks, Chamblee (55.56) 6. Ryan French, Woodward Academy (55.65) 7. Karington Jackson, Hughes (56.64) 8. Kyla Shuman, South Effingham (57.12) 800 meters: 1. Aislynn Dunn, Pope (2:15.34) 2. Alana Bourke, River Ridge (2:16.83) 3. Evan Wiley, River Ridge (2:16.91) 4. Sydney Costen, Woodward Academy (2:17.02) 5. Kenley Sirras, Milton (2:17.83) 6. Liliana Beemer, Evans (2:18.25) 7. Emmerson Strickland, Northgate (2:19.75) 8. Mariah Hobbs, Evans (2:19.77)

1,600 meters: 1. Josie Hutchinson, Pope (5:05.38) 2. Liliana Beemer, Evans (5:06.09) 3. Caroline Spain, Milton (5:09.90) 4. Cassidy King, Glynn Academy (5:13.33) 5. Sadie Katekovich, Milton (5:14.95) 6. Livie Rafter, McIntosh (5:15.18) 7. Amaya Nebel, Creekview (5:15.63) 8. Ensley Crawford, Coffee (5:17.06) 3,200 meters: 1. Josie Hutchinson, Pope (11:05.56) 2. Caroline Spain, Milton (11:10.51) 3. Livie Rafter, McIntosh (11:11.41) 4. Liliana Beemer, Evans (11:22.16) 5. Chloe Cummings, Lassiter (11:22.67) 6. Amaya Nebel, Creekview (11:24.45) 7. Callie McJunkin, Dunwoody (11:25.25) 8. Josie Schihl, Sequoyah (11:25.66) 100-meter hurdles: 1. Sole Bailey, Jackson County (13.58) 2. Brooklyn Randolph, Lanier (13.90) 3. Valynsia Calhoun, Lakeside-Evans (13.94) 4. Lauren Woodall, Pope (13.95) 5. Adrianna Haynes, Houston County (14.24) 6. Ma’Kyla Martin, Hughes (14.46) 7. Nya Milliner, Hughes (14.56) 8. Llashai Hall, Woodstock (14.68) 300-meter hurdles: 1. Sole Bailey, Jackson County (41.66) 2. Valynsia Calhoun, Lakeside-Evans (42.11) 3. Brooklyn Randolph, Lanier (42.17) 4. Lauren Woodall, Pope (42.64) 5. Aniah Davis, Sprayberry (42.73) 6. Whitney Wicks, Seckinger (43.16) 7. Carrington Stevens, Dutchtown (43.51) 8. Skyla Smith, Woodstock (44.69) Discus: 1. Sierra Thornton, Chamblee (161-10 #) 2. Naysa Brewer, Seckinger (139-0) 3. Kendall Carswell, Houston County (133-6) 4. Amari Evans, Northgate (124-11) 5. Kaz McLoughlin, Dunwoody (123-6) 6. Brooklynn Hughes, South Effingham (116-0) 7. Kennedy Cason, Hughes (115-9) 8. Gracie Sikes, Apalachee (107-11)

High jump: 1. Kameryn Span, Statesboro (5-6) 2. Justine Nevels, South Effingham (5-6) 3. Alyssa Martin, Glynn Academy (5-4) 3. Sadie Chambers, Habersham Central (5-4) 5. Jessica Robinson, Loganville (5-2) 6. Katelyn Davis, Hughes (5-2) 6. Muzic Dace, Morrow (5-2) 8. Demaia Plair, Morrow (5-2) Long jump: 1. Valynsia Calhoun, Lakeside-Evans (20-3.75) 2. Shalea Lastie, Banneker (18-8.50) 3. Armani Somers, Gainesville (18-8) 4. Syraiah Wilkins, South Effingham (18-7) 5. Ciara Hamlin, Seckinger (17-11.75) 6. Summer Jenkins, Woodward Academy (17-11) 7. Leah Gaye, Pope (17-10.50) 8. Ella Nixon, Pope (17-9.50) Pole vault: 1. Ava Okeke, Kennesaw Mountain (13-0) 2. Sydney Coutain, Woodward Academy (12-0) 3. Kaitlyn Culberson, Seckinger (11-0) 4. Francesca Jones, Veterans (10-6) 5. Abigail Reiner, Sequoyah (9-6) 5. Pheobe Cook, Brunswick (9-6) 7. Carys Todd, East Paulding (9-0) 7. Evelyn Hawkins, Woodward Academy (9-0) Shot put: 1. Janae’ Randall, Alcovy (47-4 #) 2. Sierra Thornton, Chamblee (43-5.50) 3. Aysia Hawkins, Lakeside-Evans (41-6.50) 4. Kaz McLoughlin, Dunwoody (39-8) 5. Naysa Brewer, Seckinger (39-7.25) 6. Tinaya Howell, Dutchtown (39-5.75) 7. Lanyia Davis, Evans (38-11) 8. Lauren Johnson, Woodward Academy (36-11) Triple jump: 1. Aszlyin Reese, Villa Rica (38-10.50) 2. Destinee Oliver, Arabia Mountain (38-4) 3. Raniah Cherisma, Banneker (37-7.25) 4. Katelyn Davis, Hughes (37-2) 5. Muzic Dace, Morrow (37-0.75) 6. Demaia Plair, Morrow (37-0.25) 7. Alyse Sturdivant, Loganville (36-4) 8. Ciara Hamlin, Seckinger (36-2.75)

4x100 relay: 1. Woodward Academy [Zara Mercurius, Kaitlyn Weeks, Juleeya McAfee, Makai August] (46.73) 2. Greenbrier [Amarie Burns, Neiyissah Marius, Taylor McKoy, Bryannah Remice] (47.33) 3. Hughes [Ma’Kyla Martin, Ma’Kenzi Martin, Cairee Chester, Safari Underdue] (47.69) 4. Pope [Leah Gaye, Julianne Kopach, Naomi Getahun, Pasha Clayton] (47.85) 5. Arabia Mountain [Aniyah Smith, Destinee Oliver, Makayla Smith, Gabrielle Anthony] (47.99) 6. Statesboro [Taryn Barrett, Isley Simpkins, Kameryn Span, Tacarra Destin] (48.02) 7. Alcovy [Jada Henderson, Ramiyah Wheeler, Italya Montgomery, Desiree Turner] (48.03) 8. Seckinger [Jaylyn Johnson, Ciara Hamlin, Milan Shockley, Whitney Wicks] (48.21) 4x200 relay: 1. Gainesville [Shalonda Myers, Cheyanne Dorsey, Saniya Williams, Sincere Cleveland] (1:38.93) 2. Greenbrier [Amarie Burns, Neiyissah Marius, Taylor McKoy, Bryannah Remice] (1:39.83) 3. Pope [Naomi Getahun, Lauren Woodall, Julianne Kopach, Pasha Clayton] (1:40.48) 4. Statesboro [Tacarra Destin, Kameryn Span, Chasima C, Taryn Barrett] (1:40.59) 5. Chamblee [Lydia Talbert, Jacqueline Strozier, Keziah Redmon, Bahia Burks] (1:40.78) 6. Woodward Academy [Juleeya McAfee, Kaelyn Cross, Summer Jenkins, Zara Mercurius] (1:41.01) 7. Dutchtown [Akili Bennett, Shaniyah Simmons, Carrington Stevens, Katie Edwards] (1:41.09) 8. Thomas County Central [Zykierra Hightower, Jaida Pinkins, D’Laesha Spencer, Journee Walker] (1:41.64) 4x400 relay: 1. Woodward Academy [Zara Mercurius, Ryan French, Sydney Costen, Kaitlyn Weeks] (3:49.64) 2. Chamblee [Jacqueline Strozier, India Mikle, Bahia Burks, Leanna Maender] (3:52.29) 3. Lakeside-Evans [Zion Bullard, Valynsia Calhoun, Lealyn Dale, Kaylee Jones] (3:53.86) 4. Dutchtown [Carrington Stevens, Shaniyah Simmons, Katie Edwards, Akili Bennett] (3:55.64) 5. Lee County [Hadiya Ali, Janiyah Marsh, Jamia Sims, Harmony Miller] (3:56.57) 6. Hughes [Jaida Robinson, Karington Jackson, Amari Parker, Makiya Turner] (3:57.92) 7. River Ridge [Evan Wiley, Alana Bourke, Aislyn Miles, Nikky Sobrevilla] (3:59.45) 8. East Paulding [La’Zarria Wiggins, Keli Oluku, Brianna Bayardelle, Danica Harris] (4:01.12) 4x800 relay: 1. Pope [Simi Lawani, Phoebe Throckmorton, Aislynn Dunn, Josie Hutchinson] (9:13.09 #) 2. River Ridge [Alana Bourke, Evan Wiley, Aislyn Miles, Isabella Kennison] (9:32.40) 3. Chamblee [Madeline Harron, Abigail Mueller, Genesis Lopez, Leanna Maender] (9:39.73) 4. Milton [Ava Kane, Kenley Sirras, Aarushi Dhawan, Sloane Robers] (9:40.45) 5. Creekview [Preslie Watson, Amaya Nebel, Hadley Carmichael, Madeleine Moss] (9:43.42) 6. Johns Creek [Riley Beaton, Sajja Ahmed, Pragya Modgil, Hayden Huston] (9:55.75) 7. Woodstock [Emily Jacobs, Addison Eutermoser, Natasha Lakeram, Kaylee Koblasz] (9:58.34) 8. Lakeside-Evans [Eliana Benevides, Isabella Cardona-mendez, Grace Williams, Kimberly Mullins] (9:59.71) Class 3A-A Private boys Team: 1. Holy Innocents’ (74), 2. Hebron Christian (73.50), 3. Greater Atlanta Christian (63), 4. Providence Christian (60.50), 5. Landmark Christian (56), 6. Trinity Christian (50), 7. Darlington (43), 8. Mount Vernon (30), 9. Mount Paran Christian (28), 9. Mount Pisgah Christian (28), 11. Athens Academy (27), 11. Weber (27), 13. Fellowship Christian (23), 13. Wesleyan (23), 15. Atlanta International (18), 16. Savannah Christian (15), 17. Southwest Atlanta Christian (12), 18. Prince Avenue Christian (10), 19. Paideia (9), 20. Savannah Country Day (6), 21. Lovett (5), 21. Whitefield Academy (5), 22. Walker (5), 24. Calvary Day (4), 24. Mount Bethel Christian (4), 26. North Cobb Christian (2), 27. Aquinas (1)

100 meters: 1. Winston Simmons, Mount Pisgah Christian (10.86) 2. Jon Tongren, Greater Atlanta Christian (10.97) 3. Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’ (11.03) 4. Trevor McDowell, Trinity Christian (11.10) 5. Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian (11.15) 6. Mac Walker, Darlington (11.24) 7. Jaxon Burt, Landmark Christian (11.29) 8. Carter Jackson, Calvary Day (11.29) 200 meters: 1. Jamari Rousseau, Landmark Christian (21.45) 2. Winston Simmons, Mount Pisgah Christian (21.68) 3. Jon Tongren, Greater Atlanta Christian (21.75) 4. Trevor McDowell, Trinity Christian (21.96) 5. DeAnthony Wymbs, Mount Bethel Christian (22.33) 6. Mac Walker, Darlington (22.33) 7. Brayden Bailey, Holy Innocents’ (22.37) 8. Jarvis Mathurin, Hebron Christian (22.60) 400 meters: 1. Benoit Delly, Atlanta International (48.62) 2. Chase Sykes, Greater Atlanta Christian (49.33) 3. Elijah Clark, Weber (49.48) 4. Jayce Donaldson, Darlington (50.12) 5. Noah Faucett, Walker (50.41) 6. Caden Page, Holy Innocents’ (50.63) 7. Caleb Paige, Providence Christian (51.00) 8. Blane Sikes, Savannah Christian (51.13) 800 meters: 1. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon (1:52.69) 2. Javier Silva, Hebron Christian (1:55.97) 3. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian (1:56.07) 4. Nihaal Singh, Atlanta International (1:58.37) 5. Jason Chapman, Providence Christian (1:59.49) 6. Wyatt Bowen, Savannah Christian (1:59.84) 7. Christian McMurry, Trinity Christian (2:00.23) 8. Charles Pope, Savannah Country Day (2:00.49) 1,600 meters: 1. Gavin Quinn, Fellowship Christian (4:18.82) 2. Samuel Wood, Trinity Christian (4:20.26) 3. Haris Flynn, Mount Vernon (4:21.66) 4. Javier Silva, Hebron Christian (4:23.00) 5. Harris Bradford, Holy Innocents’ (4:24.37) 6. Nate DePlonty, Paideia (4:27.07) 7. Tison McGuirt, Prince Avenue Christian (4:27.78) 8. Tyler Ebbert, Lovett (4:29.47)