Girls Basketball Roundup – February 16, 2024

Recently on Feb. 9, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with St Matthews Calhoun in a basketball game.

Chamblee Charter takes down Lithonia

Chamblee Charter rolled past Lithonia for a comfortable 49-21 victory in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Columbus Brookstone exhales after close call with Perry The Westfield

Columbus Brookstone topped Perry The Westfield 40-36 in a tough tilt in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

The first quarter gave Columbus Brookstone a 14-10 lead over Perry The Westfield.

The Hornets showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 20-18.

Columbus Brookstone darted to a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 40-36.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Perry The Westfield faced off against Newnan Heritage and Columbus Brookstone took on Newnan Heritage on Feb. 6 at Columbus Brookstone School.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli barely beats Newnan Heritage

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli posted a narrow 38-29 win over Newnan Heritage in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli jumped in front of Newnan Heritage 11-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 18-15.

Newnan Heritage showed its spirit while rallying to within 26-25 in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 12-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Feb. 10, Newnan Heritage squared off with Perry The Westfield in a basketball game.

Waycross Ware County pushes over Statesboro

Waycross Ware County collected a solid win over Statesboro in a 47-36 verdict for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 16.

Waycross Ware County opened with an 18-8 advantage over Statesboro through the first quarter.

The Gators fought to a 29-17 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Waycross Ware County jumped to a 40-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Gators chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last time Waycross Ware County and Statesboro played in a 36-27 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Recently on Feb. 3, Statesboro squared off with Hinesville Bradwell Institute in a basketball game.

