Sports

Newnan Heritage tacks win on Perry The Westfield

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
51 minutes ago

Newnan Heritage scored early and often to roll over Perry The Westfield 45-22 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 10.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus Brookstone and Perry The Westfield took on Newnan Heritage on Jan. 30 at Perry The Westfield School.

