KIPP had no individual champions but prevailed on balance. KIPP essentially clinched the 2A title in the next-to-last event, the 3,200 meters. Runner-up Franklin County won the event, but KIPP’s Nasir January and Josiah Owens were fourth and seventh, respectively, with each running personal-best times.

Jayden White was runner-up in the 800 meters (1:59.8) and fifth in the 1,600 (4:40.5). Travion Callaway was second in the long jump and seventh in the 100 meters (11.36). Also scoring for KIPP were Michael Shields (triple jump), Warren Trawick (1,600) and Malachi Heard (long jump).

“It was a true team effort,” KIPP Atlanta coach Jerry Kosoff said. “We had to score points in everything from the 100 to the 3,200, different relays and field events. It was an exciting thing to see. We preached that we didn’t have to have individual champions to have a team champion. That’s even more special because we accomplished it together.”

In the highest class, Buford won its third state title and first since 1982, when it was a Class A school. Buford clinched the 6A victory with a win in the 4x400 relay and edged host school Carrollton by four points.

Buford also won the 4x100 relay and set an all-class record in the preliminaries with a time of 39.81 seconds. The record-setting relay team was Kameron Bethea, Ty Green, Jordan Allen and Michael Turpin.

“I thought if the weather was good, we had a shot to run low 40s, something like that,” Buford coach Fyrone Davis said. “We had talked about it all week. I knew it could be special after the first handoff to Jordan Allen to Ty Green. Friday was a perfect day with the weather. This is so amazing (that) no one has ever ran this fast in Georgia history.”

Bethea, a freshman, won the 100 meters (10.57) and 200 meters (21.48). Turpin, a senior, was second in the 200 (21.52) and fifth in the 400 (47.62). Turpin and Bethea joined Alexander Knight and Jameer Cantrell in the clinching 4x400 relay victory.

Hughes and Landmark Christian — Fairburn schools that are about five miles apart in south Fulton County — were champions of their respective classes.

In Class 5A, Hughes won for the third consecutive year. Maurice Gleaton won the 100 meters (10.51) and the 200 (21.39) and anchored the winning 4x100 relay team. Keyawn Spencer was runner-up to Gleaton in the 100 (10.68). Bryson Harris placed in the 200 and 400, and Cannon Kirksey was third in the triple jump (47-10.4)

In 3A-A private, Landmark Christian won its 11th state title and first since 2011. Jamari Rousseau won the 110 hurdles (14.57) and the 300 hurdles (39.9). Ian Tukes also placed in both hurdles.

Jaxson Campbell was runner-up in the 200 (21.83) and 400 (49.19) and third in the 100 (10.88). Blake Pollock won the 800 meters (1:54.6) and placed in the 400. Kamsi Ifeadi was the discus runner-up (153-1). Skylar Hamilton (high jump) and Dalloon Looney (triple jump) also scored points.

In Class 4A, Starr’s Mill of Henry County won its first state title in the sport, beating out Cartersville by two points. Jared Moore won the shot put (63-6) and the discus (189-20), and the rest of the team’s points came on distance events. Starr’s Mill won the 4x800 relay and got points from Bankson Roach (1,600), Nate Pacetti (1,600, 3,200) and Jackson Underwood (800).

In 3A, Sandy Creek won its third consecutive title and sixth overall.

Dalen Penson, who signed with Georgia Tech in football as a cornerback, won the triple jump (50-0.5) and the 100-meter hurdles (14.01) and was sixth in the long jump (22-1). Blake Davis won the high jump (6-6) and was second to Penson in the triple jump (49.4.25) and fifth in the long jump (22-5.55). Jude Adderley won the 300 hurdles (38.42).

In Class A-Division II, Bleckley County won its second state title and first since 2019, scoring all of its points in distance events. Ryder Garrett won the 1,600 (4:34.5) and 800 (1:58.6). Jack Harrell was runner-up in the 3,200 (9:55.4) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:39.5). Caleb Darsey, Harrison Rogers and Logan Camp also scored in individual events.

Finally, in Class A Division II, Mitchell County defended its title by scoring points in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 relays. Jonathan Isom and Darius Robinson both placed in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Meets were held at Carrollton High (6A, private), Rome’s Barron Stadium (5A, A Division I), East Jackson High (4A, 2A) and Albany’s Hugh Mills Stadium (3A, A Division II).

Class 6A

1. Buford (74), 2. Carrollton (70), 3. Richmond Hill (36), 4. Chapel Hill (34.5), 5. North Atlanta (34), 6. Marietta (30), 6. Mill Creek (30), 8. Newton (29), 9. Alpharetta (25), 9. Westlake (25), 11. Grayson (23), 11. Collins Hill (23), 13. Lambert (18), 14. Cherokee (17), 15. Brookwood (16), 15. Harrison (16), 17. Campbell (14), 17. South Forsyth (14), 19. Tift County (13), 20. West Forsyth (12), 21. South Gwinnett (11), 21. North Gwinnett (11), 23. Forsyth Central (10.5), 24. Grovetown (10), 24. Douglas County (10), 26. Archer (9), 26. Norcross (9), 28. Walton (8), 28. Camden County (8), 29. Wheeler (8), 31. McEachern (7), 32. Rockdale County (6), 32. Heritage (6), 34. Hillgrove (5.5), 35. Denmark (5), 35. Dacula (5), 37. Colquitt County (4.5), 38. Etowah (4), 38. Lowndes (4), 40. Discovery (3), 41. Mountain View (2), 42. Peachtree Ridge (1)

Class 5A

1. Hughes (99), 2. Alexander (64), 3. Brunswick (45), 4. Greenbrier (36), 5. Dunwoody (34), 6. Woodward Academy (32), 7. Bradwell Institute (27), 7. Loganville (27), 9. Chattahoochee (21), 10. Kennesaw Mountain (20), 10. McIntosh (20), 12. Veterans (18), 13. Glynn Academy (17), 14. Pope (14), 14. Creekview (14), 15. Lakeside-Evans (14), 17. Clarke Central (12), 18. Johns Creek (11), 18. Dutchtown (11), 20. Northgate (10.5), 21. South Effingham (10), 21. Evans (10), 22. Milton (10), 23. New Manchester (10), 25. Seckinger (9), 25. Thomas County Central (9), 27. Arabia Mountain (8), 27. Statesboro (8), 28. Villa Rica (8), 30. Gainesville (7), 30. Banneker (7), 32. Lanier (6), 32. Roswell (6), 33. Houston County (6), 34. Sprayberry (6), 36. Decatur (5), 36. Lovejoy (5), 38. Shiloh (4), 39. South Paulding (3.5), 39. Woodstock (3.5), 41. Lakeside DeKalb (3), 41. Alcovy (3), 42. Winder-Barrow (3), 43. Lassiter (3), 45. River Ridge (1), 45. Chamblee (1), 47. Habersham Central (0.5)

Class 4A

1. Starr’s Mill (42), 2. Cartersville (40), 2. Benedictine (40), 4. Marist (33), 5. Eagle’s Landing (30), 5. Mays (30), 7. Cambridge (29), 8. Southwest DeKalb (28), 8. Griffin (28), 10. Central (26), 10. Westminster (26), 11. Eastside (26), 13. Walnut Grove (25), 13. Maynard Jackson (25), 15. Union Grove (24), 16. M.L. King (23), 17. Kell (19), 18. Midtown (18), 18. North Oconee (18), 20. Creekside (15), 21. Pace Academy (13), 22. Allatoona (11), 23. Stockbridge (10), 23. Cedar Shoals (10), 25. McDonough (9), 25. Blessed Trinity (9), 26. Cedartown (9), 28. Cass (8), 28. New Hampstead (8), 30. St. Pius (7), 30. Perry (7), 31. Ware County (7), 33. Clarkston (6), 33. North Springs (6), 35. East Forsyth (5), 35. Drew (5), 36. Madison County (5), 38. Lithonia (4), 38. Druid Hills (4), 40. Northside-Columbus (3), 40. Woodland-Stockbridge (3), 42. Hiram (2), 43. Tucker (1), 43. Warner Robins (1)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (99), 2. Jefferson (79), 3. Calhoun (49), 4. Stephenson (44), 5. North Hall (43), 6. Fayette County (41), 7. Jenkins (36), 8. Monroe Area (35), 9. Lumpkin County (31), 10. Luella (22), 11. Dougherty (20.5), 12. Dawson County (20), 13. Oconee County (16), 13. Douglass (16), 15. Cross Creek (15.5), 16. Westover (13.33), 17. Cherokee Bluff (13), 18. Heritage-Ringgold (11.33), 19. Baldwin (10), 20. Whitewater (9), 21. North Clayton (8), 21. Upson-Lee (8), 22. Ridgeland (8), 24. West Laurens (7.33), 25. Monroe (7), 26. Hephzibah (6), 26. LaGrange (6), 28. Southeast Bulloch (5), 28. Westside-Augusta (5), 29. White County (5), 31. Windsor Forest (4), 31. Cedar Grove (4), 33. Richmond Academy (3), 34. Peach County (1.5), 35. Liberty County (0.5)

Class 2A

1. KIPP Atlanta (56), 2. Franklin County (47), 3. East Jackson (42.5), 4. Redan (39), 5. Therrell (32), 6. Laney (31), 7. Hart County (30), 8. Appling County (28), 9. Shaw (27), 10. Washington (26), 11. Salem (24), 11. Thomson (24), 13. Carver-Atlanta (22), 14. Butler (20), 14. Miller Grove (20), 16. Jackson (19.5), 17. Sonoraville (18), 18. Pierce County (17), 19. Carver-Columbus (16), 19. Burke County (16), 21. Coahulla Creek (15), 21. Union County (15), 22. Crisp County (15), 24. Drew Charter (14), 24. Ringgold (14), 26. Columbus (11), 27. Spencer (10), 28. Sumter County (9), 29. Tattnall County (8), 30. Hardaway (6), 31. Rockmart (5), 32. Jordan (4), 32. Morgan County (4), 33. Pike County (4), 35. Rutland (3), 35. Stephens County (3), 37. Savannah Arts (1), 37. Westside-Macon (1)

Class A Division I

1. Bleckley County (58), 2. B.E.S.T. Academy (55), 3. Social Circle (53), 4. Bremen (42), 5. Thomasville (39), 6. Swainsboro (34), 7. Fannin County (29.5), 8. Chattooga (29), 8. Towers (29), 10. Commerce (25), 11. Vidalia (24), 12. Heard County (22), 13. Armuchee (21), 14. Lamar County (20.5), 15. Worth County (18), 16. East Laurens (16), 16. Model (16), 18. Fitzgerald (15), 19. Rabun County (13), 19. Dodge County (13), 21. Temple (12), 21. Banks County (12), 23. Elbert County (10), 23. Woodville-Tompkins (10), 24. Jasper County (10), 25. Washington County (10), 26. Gordon Lee (10), 28. Oglethorpe County (9), 29. Dade County (8), 30. Berrien County (7), 30. Toombs County (7), 31. Putnam County (7), 33. Jeff Davis (6), 34. Northeast Macon (5), 35. Barrow Arts & Sciences (3), 36. Pepperell (2), 37. Gordon Central (1)

Class A Division II

1. Mitchell County (54), 2. Warren County (52), 3. Portal (46), 4. McIntosh County Academy (43), 4. GMP Prep (43), 6. Atlanta Classical (32), 6. Lincoln County (32), 8. Mount Zion-Carroll (31), 9. Jenkins County (26), 10. Furlow Charter (24), 11. Early County (22), 12. Hawkinsville (21), 13. Greene County (20), 14. Irwin County (19), 15. Clinch County (17), 15. Screven County (17), 17. Marion County (15.5), 17. Manchester (15.5), 19. Bryan County (15), 19. Washington-Wilkes (15), 21. Claxton (14), 22. Metter (12), 23. Baconton Charter (11.5), 24. Calhoun County (11), 25. Treutlen (10.5), 26. Lanier County (10), 27. Hancock Central (9), 27. Charlton County (9), 29. Bowdon (8), 29. Pelham (8), 31. Macon County (7), 32. Elite Scholars Academy (6), 32. Terrell County (6), 34. Schley County (5.5), 34. Wilcox County (5.5), 36. Johnson County (2), 37. Taylor County (1), 37. Montgomery County (1), 38. Savannah (1), 39. Miller County (1)

Class 3A-A Private

1. Landmark Christian (98.5), 2. Trinity Christian (74), 3. Athens Academy (72), 4. Lovett (49), 5. Hebron Christian (46), 6. Wesleyan (45), 7. Whitefield Academy (44), 8. Greater Atlanta Christian (39), 8. Darlington (39), 10. Providence Christian (29), 11. Holy Innocents’ (27.5), 12. Savannah Country Day (25), 13. Fellowship Christian (24), 14. King’s Ridge Christian (22), 15. Mount Pisgah Christian (21.5), 16. Prince Avenue Christian (18), 17. Atlanta International (6), 17. Southwest Atlanta Christian (6), 19. Mount Paran Christian (5.5), 20. Weber School (5), 21. Paideia (3), 22. Savannah Christian (2), 23. Calvary Day (1)