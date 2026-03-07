Atlanta Braves López has ‘tough’ outing, but allows just one run over four against Twins Braves starter returning from 2025 shoulder injury. Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws a ball during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Monday, February 17, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López allowed his first run in a Grapefruit League game during action against the Twins on Friday at Lee Health Sports Complex, but was otherwise solid as he continues his ramp-up toward the regular season. López went four innings and worked around four hits and two walks while allowing the one run. The right-hander struck out three and called it a night after 62 pitches, 37 of which were strikes.

“Fighting. Tough outing today,” López said. “But one run in four innings? I’ll take it.” Friday’s start was the third this spring for López. He threw 32 pitches (18 strikes) in two innings on Feb. 24, then 42 pitches (27 strikes) on March 1 over three innings. For the spring, López has totaled nine innings, walked four batters, given up six hits and struck out eight. The one run he allowed Friday came when he threw an 82-mph slider to Ryan Jeffers, who hit a bloop RBI single to left. Jeffers’ fly ball, which found no-man’s land in left field, came off the bat at 66 mph. López threw 31 fastballs and 15 sliders, mixing in his curveball and change-up along the way. His fastball topped out at 95.7 mph but was inconsistent in its location.

“I was fighting it. It was hard to throw a strike, especially my fastball. Slider a little slow. Curve played up,” López said. “Walks, runs, they’re gonna happen now, but not during the season. Time to fix everything here and be ready for the season.”