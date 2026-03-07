López has ‘tough’ outing, but allows just one run over four against Twins

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López allowed his first run in a Grapefruit League game during action against the Twins on Friday at Lee Health Sports Complex, but was otherwise solid as he continues his ramp-up toward the regular season.
López went four innings and worked around four hits and two walks while allowing the one run. The right-hander struck out three and called it a night after 62 pitches, 37 of which were strikes.
“Fighting. Tough outing today,” López said. “But one run in four innings? I’ll take it.”
Friday’s start was the third this spring for López. He threw 32 pitches (18 strikes) in two innings on Feb. 24, then 42 pitches (27 strikes) on March 1 over three innings.
For the spring, López has totaled nine innings, walked four batters, given up six hits and struck out eight. The one run he allowed Friday came when he threw an 82-mph slider to Ryan Jeffers, who hit a bloop RBI single to left. Jeffers’ fly ball, which found no-man’s land in left field, came off the bat at 66 mph.
López threw 31 fastballs and 15 sliders, mixing in his curveball and change-up along the way. His fastball topped out at 95.7 mph but was inconsistent in its location.
“I was fighting it. It was hard to throw a strike, especially my fastball. Slider a little slow. Curve played up,” López said. “Walks, runs, they’re gonna happen now, but not during the season. Time to fix everything here and be ready for the season.”
López is one of four starting pitchers penciled in to be in the Braves’ rotation when the season begins later this month. His outing Friday followed appearances by Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, who each threw Thursday against the Blue Jays. Grant Holmes is scheduled to pitch Saturday at CoolToday Park against the Orioles.
After missing the 2025 season (save for one start March 28) with a shoulder injury, López’s progress and production this spring are of serious importance for the Braves, who believe he can return to his 2024 All-Star form. Friday’s outing wasn’t that, yet it was still solid nonetheless and improved after a shaky beginning.
After a first-pitch groundout to second and a third-pitch popup to center, López walked Josh Bell and gave up back-to-back singles to fall behind 1-0. López then got a 1-2-3 second and two quick outs in the third before allowing a single to Bell and walking Trevor Larnach on four straight pitches. Jeffers lined out to left, ending the inning.
Former Braves infielder Orlando Arcia singled with two outs in the fourth before López clocked out by inducing a flyout to center.
López said he’ll turn his focus to polishing his mechanics and working on his change-up, which he used only seven times Friday, before toeing the rubber again next week.