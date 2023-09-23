Fairburn Creekside overwhelms Douglasville Chapel Hill

Fairburn Creekside dismissed Douglasville Chapel Hill by a 49-14 count in Georgia high school football on Sept. 22.

Fairburn Creekside opened with a 21-7 advantage over Douglasville Chapel Hill through the first quarter.

The Seminoles opened a close 28-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Fairburn Creekside breathed fire to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

