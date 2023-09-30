Eatonton Putnam County tops Augusta Westside

Eatonton Putnam County collected a solid win over Augusta Westside in a 28-15 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Westside played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 16, Augusta Westside squared off with Augusta Josey in a football game.

