Boys Basketball Roundup – January 4, 2024

Recently on Dec. 23, Douglasville South Paulding squared off with Blythewood in a basketball game.

Statesboro Bulloch takes down Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy

Statesboro Bulloch’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy 71-40 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

The first quarter gave Statesboro Bulloch a 29-9 lead over Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

The Gators registered a 50-22 advantage at intermission over the Jaguars.

Statesboro Bulloch charged to a 71-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jaguars rallied in the final quarter, but the Gators skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Watkinsville Oconee County records thin win against Johnston Francis Hugh Wardlaw

Watkinsville Oconee County finally found a way to top Johnston Francis Hugh Wardlaw 56-50 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

