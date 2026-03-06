AJC Varsity Boys basketball Private state semifinals: Darlington makes first championship The Tigers will take on either Holy Innocents’ or Walker for the Private 3A-A state title. Darlington and Mount Vernon faced off in the GHSA 3A-A Private boys basketball state semifinals at Akins Arena in Athens on Friday, March 6, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

ATHENS — Junior Cam Selig, who started his high school basketball career in Nova Scotia, Canada, led Darlington to its first state championship game on Friday. Selig led the Tigers to a 57-48 win over Mount Vernon with 26 points at Akins Arena in Athens. The 6-foot-7 forward helped Darlington build an early lead with scoring at all three levels.

Selig and the Tigers will battle either Holy Innocents’ or Walker for the Private 3A-A boys’ state championship at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Macon Centreplex. “We’re feeling great. We’ve got no pressure,” Selig said. “It’s what we worked for. … It was a great game for the program, a great game for the team, and we’re very, very excited for the next one.” RELATED 13 teams are trying to reach GHSA basketball state finals for first time Selig threw down several dunks, including a jam that helped stop Mount Vernon’s best scoring run of the game. The Tigers led 18-7 roughly three minutes into the second quarter when the Mustang offense caught fire. Mount Vernon took its first and only lead of the game in less than two minutes with a 12-0 scoring run.

Darlington regained a slight 23-19 lead going into the final minute of the first half. That was when Selig reclaimed the momentum for the Tigers.

Selig grabbed an offensive rebound with one hand over several Mount Vernon defenders. The forward took two steps and went back up with the same hand, throwing down a one-handed dunk for the final points of the half. “It was everything,” Selig said of the dunk. “Every bucket matters. It was a close game, and they’re a great team. “I played my hardest. I’d do anything for these guys, so I thought it meant the world for me and for the team.” RELATED While making history, Cobb County stamps itself as Georgia basketball mecca Darlington never trailed again. Mount Vernon continued to chase the Tigers, who led just 50-44 with 1:30 remaining. Selig scored his final basket to put the game out of reach, and the Tigers sealed the win at the free-throw line.