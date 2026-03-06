Boys basketball Private state semifinals: Darlington makes first championship

Selig threw down several dunks, including a jam that helped stop Mount Vernon’s best scoring run of the game.
The Tigers led 18-7 roughly three minutes into the second quarter when the Mustang offense caught fire. Mount Vernon took its first and only lead of the game in less than two minutes with a 12-0 scoring run.
Darlington regained a slight 23-19 lead going into the final minute of the first half. That was when Selig reclaimed the momentum for the Tigers.
Selig grabbed an offensive rebound with one hand over several Mount Vernon defenders. The forward took two steps and went back up with the same hand, throwing down a one-handed dunk for the final points of the half.
“It was everything,” Selig said of the dunk. “Every bucket matters. It was a close game, and they’re a great team.
“I played my hardest. I’d do anything for these guys, so I thought it meant the world for me and for the team.”
