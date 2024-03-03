Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – March 2, 2024

By Sports Bot
31 minutes ago

Dahlonega Lumpkin County records thin win against Tallulah Falls

Dahlonega Lumpkin County finally found a way to top Tallulah Falls 8-6 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 2.

Harlem records thin win against Grovetown

Harlem topped Grovetown 4-3 in a tough tilt during this Georgia baseball game on March 2.

Tallapoosa Haralson County edges past Temple in tough test

Tallapoosa Haralson County posted a narrow 9-7 win over Temple on March 2 in Georgia baseball action.

Tyrone Sandy Creek squeezes past Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill

Tyrone Sandy Creek posted a narrow 5-3 win over Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 2.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

