Boys Baseball Roundup – March 2, 2024

Dahlonega Lumpkin County records thin win against Tallulah Falls

Dahlonega Lumpkin County finally found a way to top Tallulah Falls 8-6 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 2.

Harlem records thin win against Grovetown

Harlem topped Grovetown 4-3 in a tough tilt during this Georgia baseball game on March 2.

Tallapoosa Haralson County edges past Temple in tough test

Tallapoosa Haralson County posted a narrow 9-7 win over Temple on March 2 in Georgia baseball action.

Tyrone Sandy Creek squeezes past Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill

Tyrone Sandy Creek posted a narrow 5-3 win over Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 2.

