Georgia’s record-breaking 2022 NFL draft class cashing in on free agency
Former Bulldogs signing rich deals with rookie contracts expiring.
Georgia's Quay Walker (left) and Nakobe Dean (right), recently reunited after signing with the Raiders, are shown making a stop during the College Football Playoff championship game in 2022. (Paul Sancya/AP 2022)
Indeed, several of the players who represented the red and black are coming into the green of high-dollar contracts, most notably Jordan Davis re-signing with Philadelphia with the richest contract for an NFL nose tackle in history and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker reuniting with Las Vegas.
Raider Nation now has a distinctive DawgNation feel about it, as former Bulldogs Brock Bowers and Eric Stokes are already on a roster headed by new coach Klint Kubiak.
The Eagles still have five former UGA players on their active roster, while Green Bay and Baltimore each have four former Bulldogs on their active roster pending the free-agent period.
There could soon be more player movement among Georgia’s 2022 NFL Draft class, with Zamir White, Jamaree Salyer, John FitzPatrick and Derion Kendrick all unrestricted free agents.
Other former national champion Bulldogs, Lewis Cine and Justin Shaffer, face longer odds of returning to the NFL. Cine — who suffered a severe compound fracture of the leg his rookie year — was released from the DC Defenders of the United Football League on Feb. 1, per published reports, and Shaffer parted from the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders in May.
Jake Camarda, a former punter with Tampa Bay and Buffalo, has signed with the UFL’s Columbus Aviators in February.
The deadline to exercise fifth-year options for 2022 first-round picks is Thursday, with the official start of the NFL’s new year (contractually) starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia is expected to produce another strong NFL draft class this spring when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.
— Minnesota signed Cine to a four-year, $11.49 million rookie contract
— Cine was waived by Vikings in August 2024 after coming back from severe compound leg fracture suffered during his rookie season.
— The Vikings paid the remainder of Cine’s contract ($6.8 million) when he went unclaimed off waivers.
— Buffalo signed Cine to a one-year, nonguaranteed practice squad contract in August 2024. The Bills paid Cine $309,444 for his time on their practice squad in 2024.
— Philadelphia signed Cine off Buffalo’s practice squad in January 2025, signing him to a one-year, nonguaranteed contract and paying him $252,000 as he finished the season on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning roster.
Most recent: Cine was selected by the DC Defenders of the United Football League in January but was released Feb. 1.
Second round
No. 52 George Pickens, Dallas
— Pittsburgh signed Pickens to a four-year, $6.75 million rookie contract with $3.1 million in guaranteed money.
— Dallas traded with Pittsburgh for Pickens in May, with the Cowboys assuming the final year of his rookie contract.
Most recent: Dallas placed the franchise tag on Pickens for 2026, which guarantees him a one-year, $27.3 million salary in 2026. Both sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, or Pickens will play under the terms of the tag.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
