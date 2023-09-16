Cumming West Forsyth squeezes past Canton Cherokee

Cumming West Forsyth posted a narrow 28-19 win over Canton Cherokee in Georgia high school football on Sept. 15.

Cumming West Forsyth darted in front of Canton Cherokee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors battled back to make it 14-10 at the intermission.

Cumming West Forsyth moved to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Canton Cherokee squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton Cherokee faced off against Woodstock and Cumming West Forsyth took on Cumming North Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.