Cumming West Forsyth delivers smashing punch to stump Johns Creek

Johns Creek got no credit and no consideration from Cumming West Forsyth, which slammed the door 56-32 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on December 16.
Cumming West Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 15-3 margin over Johns Creek after the first quarter.
The Wolverines opened a tight 25-13 gap over the Gladiators at the half.
Cumming West Forsyth breathed fire to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.
