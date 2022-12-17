ajc logo
Cumming West Forsyth delivers smashing punch to stump Johns Creek

Sports
By Sports Bot
35 minutes ago

Johns Creek got no credit and no consideration from Cumming West Forsyth, which slammed the door 56-32 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on December 16.

Cumming West Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 15-3 margin over Johns Creek after the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a tight 25-13 gap over the Gladiators at the half.

Cumming West Forsyth breathed fire to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.

