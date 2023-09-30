Commerce East Jackson defense stifles Homer Banks County

Commerce East Jackson’s defense throttled Homer Banks County, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

Commerce East Jackson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Homer Banks County through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Leopards.

Commerce East Jackson pulled to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Commerce East Jackson and Homer Banks County played in a 55-24 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Homer Banks County faced off against Monroe George Walton and Commerce East Jackson took on Carnesville Franklin County on Sept. 15 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.