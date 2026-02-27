Georgia Bulldogs NCAA looks to hammer schools for transfer portal violations, curb tampering Georgia AD Josh Brooks serves on committee proposing heavy violations for coaches and programs that break rules. University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for UGA’s new Spec Towns Track facility in Athens on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

INDIANAPOLIS — College football is working to clean itself up this offseason, with the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Oversight Committee recommending the Division I Cabinet adopt emergency legislation related to tampering. Per an NCAA release, committee members — which include Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks — have proposed significant penalties for schools found to have added players to their rosters who didn’t provide notification of transfer intentions with the portal window.

If an enrolled player transfers to another school while not active in the transfer portal, the following actions would occur: • The head coach would be suspended from all football activities for six games • The school would be fined 20% of its football budget • The school would be required to reduce its roster by five players for the next season, regardless of the head coach’s employment status at the school

The measure will be voted on at the Division I Cabinet meeting in April, with the legislation becoming effective immediately.

"Attempts to circumvent the transfer window process is an issue for the sport," Brooks said in the NCAA release. "We want to let everyone know that this is not going to be allowed, and the committee wants to protect the transfer window that has been established." The transfer window this past offseason ran from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. The action comes on the heels of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney publicly accusing Ole Miss coach Pete Golding of tampering after texts to linebacker Luke Ferrelli were discovered after the player had enrolled in classes at Clemson and started team workouts. Swinney said on Wednesday that he had no update on the NCAA's investigation into the tampering probe, but told the Greenville News that, "If nothing else, at least we've sparked a lot of conversation." Ferrelli, who won ACC defensive rookie of the year honors last season while playing for Cal, transferred to Clemson on Jan. 7 before reentering the portal on Jan. 16 to transfer to Ole Miss on Jan. 22.