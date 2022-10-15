Cochran Bleckley County earns solid win over Louisville Jefferson County

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cochran Bleckley County prevailed over Louisville Jefferson County 27-7 during this Georgia football game.
The Royals registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Royals held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.