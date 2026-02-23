Atlanta Braves

Son of Braves legend signed to minor league contract

Peyton Glavine’s father, Tom, was the 1995 World Series MVP for the Braves.
Former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine seen with son Peyton Glavine, when Peyton as 10. All grown up now, he's been signed to the Braves' minor-league team. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009)
Former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine seen with son Peyton Glavine, when Peyton as 10. All grown up now, he's been signed to the Braves' minor-league team. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009)
By
1 hour ago

The son of a Braves pitching legend is joining the organization.

Peyton Glavine, the son of Tom Glavine, has signed a minor-league contract with the Braves, according to multiple reports Monday. The younger Glavine is a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher.

A Blessed Trinity graduate, Glavine was taken in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons at Auburn instead, before signing with the Nationals as a free agent.

RELATED
Why prospect JR Ritchie should help the 2026 Braves

Glavine made 27 appearances in Advanced-A in 2025 and went 2-0 with a 3.64 ERA primarily as a relief pitcher.

Glavine’s father, Tom, was the 1995 World Series MVP for the Braves, twice won the Cy Young, was a 10-time All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Spring training Day 6 (Sunday)
OPINION

Here’s a prediction of what the Braves’ TV arrangement will look like

1h ago
SPRING TRAINING

Live updates: Braves beat Orioles in Sarasota

1h ago

With Ronald Acuña Jr. cemented at top, Braves lineup could go myriad of ways

Keep Reading

Braves need more from Riley: ‘They pay me to hit homers and drive in runs’

Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski hopes his experience can be a valuable asset

5 things to watch for as Braves begin Grapefruit League play

Featured

Election 2026 Georgia Senate

With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Judge who jailed woman for ‘daddy issues’ steps down

Take a midnight train to the Fred’s 2026 Peachtree City concert series