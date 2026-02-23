Son of Braves legend signed to minor league contract

Former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine seen with son Peyton Glavine, when Peyton as 10. All grown up now, he's been signed to the Braves' minor-league team. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009)

Peyton Glavine, the son of Tom Glavine, has signed a minor-league contract with the Braves, according to multiple reports Monday. The younger Glavine is a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher.

The son of a Braves pitching legend is joining the organization.

A Blessed Trinity graduate, Glavine was taken in the 37th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons at Auburn instead, before signing with the Nationals as a free agent.

Glavine made 27 appearances in Advanced-A in 2025 and went 2-0 with a 3.64 ERA primarily as a relief pitcher.

Glavine’s father, Tom, was the 1995 World Series MVP for the Braves, twice won the Cy Young, was a 10-time All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.