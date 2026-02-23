Ken Sugiura Here’s a prediction of what the Braves’ TV arrangement will look like A Braves network on cable or streaming — with a handful of free games on Gray Media — seems like it’s on deck. Braves chairman Terry McGuirk (center) — pictured chatting with first baseman Matt Olson during workouts in Florida earlier this month — and other team executives are seeking a new way to televise Braves games this season after the team parted ways with FanDuel Sports Network. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

When the Braves’ breakup with FanDuel Sports Network became official at the beginning of February, a team statement announced that the organization was well on its way “toward launching a new era in Braves broadcasting.” Here’s a prediction of what that era will look like.

RELATED Opinion: Braves have a lot riding on Spencer Strider’s fastball While other options are available, the most likely route for the Braves is to start their own network. Other teams that broke from FanDuel SN have long since committed to having their games produced and distributed by MLB, and it would stand to reason that if the Braves were going that route, they would have done so by now. If a new network is indeed the plan, the Braves would be following the path laid out by the Texas Rangers, who created their own network that began last year. The Rangers distributed most of their games through cable carriers with a select number of games broadcast on over-the-air television. On cable, Braves games likely would be available on a channel that would go unused except for games and pregame and postgame shows. But a significant aspect of the Rangers’ package is a streaming package, and it would make sense if the Braves were to follow the same strategy. Rangers fans can subscribe through a streaming service (Victory+) to get all of the team’s regular-season games. The full price for a season pass this year is $150, although it is available through March for $120 (along with two free game tickets).

There are different ways of looking at this option.

It gives diehard fans more flexibility to watch the Braves wherever they are. And for cord-cutting fans who don’t want to pay for cable just to watch the Braves, this is a reasonable option. But if the Braves network is not available on all cable providers and streaming services — according to the team website, the Rangers’ network is not available on YouTube TV, for instance — then many fans will be in the same predicament that they had been in with FanDuel SN. They either can stay with their cable provider and pay for the streaming subscription on top of those fees or switch to a cable provider that wasn’t their first choice. Another component of the Rangers’ network that the Braves almost certainly will incorporate is broadcasting a select number of games on free, over-the-air television. Given the Braves’ existing relationship with Atlanta-based Gray Media, it would stand to reason that the partnership will continue. Gray owns stations in 26 markets in the Braves’ six-state television territory, including WANF in Atlanta. Including Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and parts of North Carolina, that’s about 15 million households in a region with proven loyalty and passion for the Braves.

RELATED With Ronald Acuña Jr. cemented at top, Braves lineup could go myriad of ways In a statement earlier this month, Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller trumpeted the partnership in a Gray news release announcing its broadcast schedule for Braves spring training games, which this year includes 15 games, up from last year’s 10 in the first year of the Braves/Gray arrangement. “We are committed to making Braves baseball accessible to fans across Braves Country,” Schiller’s statement read. “We saw an amazing response to our partnership with Gray Media last year, and expanding their Spring Training coverage this season is one of the ways we plan to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.” How the balance would work between games broadcast on cable versus over the air is unclear. But know this much — the Braves are on the hunt for profit. You would expect nothing less from a baseball club whose publicly traded parent company also holds a real-estate portfolio. And by controlling the operation from the top down rather than hand over the property in exchange for rights fees, the Braves can reap larger financial rewards. They’ve surely investigated the profitability of this route and, recognizing the financial instability of Main Street Sports Group, which operates FanDuel SN, have been prepared to pursue it.