Canton Sequoyah takes down Alpharetta

Canton Sequoyah darted in front of Alpharetta 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Chiefs registered a 12-3 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Canton Sequoyah charged to a 26-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chiefs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Canton Sequoyah faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Alpharetta took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Oct. 27 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

