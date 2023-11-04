Canton Cherokee’s speedy start jolts Kennesaw Mountain

Canton Cherokee opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mountain through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Canton Cherokee pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Canton Cherokee and Kennesaw Mountain faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton Cherokee faced off against Marietta Walton and Kennesaw Mountain took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Oct. 20 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

