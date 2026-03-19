Sports

Clutch 3-pointer by Pearce lands Emory in D3 Final Four for first time

Eagles to face Christopher Newport in semifinal Saturday.
Ben Pearce is a senior on the Emory basketball team and the school's all-time leading scorer. His 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left lifted the Eagles to an 83-78 win over Illinois Wesleyan in the Division III quarterfinals Thursday. (Courtesy of Emory University Athletics)
Ben Pearce is a senior on the Emory basketball team and the school's all-time leading scorer. His 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left lifted the Eagles to an 83-78 win over Illinois Wesleyan in the Division III quarterfinals Thursday. (Courtesy of Emory University Athletics)
By Stan Awtrey
25 minutes ago

A clutch 3-pointer from senior All-American Ben Pearce has earned Emory a spot in the NCAA Division III Final Four for the first time in program history.

Pearce hit a contested jumper from distance with 1.4 seconds remaining to give the No. 2-ranked Eagles an 83-78 win over No. 10 Illinois Wesleyan in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Emory (26-3) advances to play No. 11 Christopher Newport (24-5) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with the winner moving on to the title game on April 5 in Indianapolis.

Emory held a 10-point lead with 8:52 remaining after Jair Knight’s 3-pointer made it 70-60. But Illinois Wesleyan went on a 14-4 run and tied the game on a pair of free throws from All-American center Ben Cleveland with 2:37 remaining.

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The score was tied two other times, the last at 78-78 on two free throws by Cleveland with 22.9 seconds left. Emory did not call timeout and Pearce dribbled for an open shot, knocking down perhaps the most memorable basket in school history with 1.4 seconds left.

After officials reviewed the video to reset the clock and confirm the 3-pointer, Illinois Wesleyan tried to throw a length-of-the-court pass that sailed out of bounds. The Titans then fouled Emory’s Mario Awasum with one second left and he iced the game with two free throws.

Emory got 23 points from Knight, who made two clutch free throws with 44 seconds left to put the Eagles up 78-76. Knight was 9-for-14 from the floor with three 3-pointers and five rebounds.

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Pearce scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. A.J. Harris scored 14 points and Awasum had 13 points, a team-leading seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Illinois Wesleyan got a career-high 36 points from Mason Funk, who also had seven rebounds and three assists. Cleveland had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Christopher Newport of Newport News, Virginia defeated No. 3 St. Thomas (Texas), 63-59, in the first quarterfinal game. The Captains won the national championship in 2023.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

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