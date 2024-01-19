Boys Basketball Roundup – January 18, 2024

Ellenwood Cedar Grove posted a narrow 57-50 win over Atlanta Douglass on Jan. 18 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Greensboro Lake Oconee routs Laurens

It was a tough night for Laurens which was overmatched by Greensboro Lake Oconee in this 53-33 verdict.

Hamilton Harris County earns narrow win over Newnan Northgate

Hamilton Harris County finally found a way to top Newnan Northgate 47-45 at Newnan Northgate High on Jan. 18 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Jonesboro squeezes past Atlanta Woodward Academy

Jonesboro finally found a way to top Atlanta Woodward Academy 75-73 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 18.

Last season, Jonesboro and Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Jonesboro faced off against Atlanta Woodward Academy and Jonesboro took on Atlanta Woodward Academy on Jan. 9 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

