Boys Basketball Roundup – December 15, 2023

In recent action on Dec. 5, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Stone Mountain.

Brunswick collects victory over Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

Brunswick grabbed a 63-44 victory at the expense of Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep on Dec. 15 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 2, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep squared off with Savannah St. Andrew’s in a basketball game.

Fairburn Landmark Christian collects victory over Hogansville Callaway

Fairburn Landmark Christian grabbed a 68-57 victory at the expense of Hogansville Callaway for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Hogansville Callaway High on Dec. 15.

Jasper Pickens County overpowers Dahlonega Lumpkin County in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Dahlonega Lumpkin County which was overmatched by Jasper Pickens County in this 81-50 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 5, Dahlonega Lumpkin County squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a basketball game.

Laurens tops Stockbridge Community Christian

Laurens pushed past Stockbridge Community Christian for a 53-34 win at Stockbridge Community Christian High on Dec. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Macon Mt. de Sales overcomes Statesboro Bulloch in seat-squirming affair

Macon Mt. de Sales finally found a way to top Statesboro Bulloch 61-58 on Dec. 15 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Macon Mt. de Sales a 9-5 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 23-23 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Statesboro Bulloch had a 40-38 edge on Macon Mt. de Sales at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It took a 23-18 rally, but the Cavaliers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Lancaster comes up short in matchup with McDonough

McDonough collected a solid win over Lancaster in a 56-45 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

North Augusta exhales after close call with Evans Lakeside

North Augusta topped Evans Lakeside 51-49 in a tough tilt in South Carolina boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Recently on Dec. 9, North Augusta squared off with Augusta Westside in a basketball game.

Toccoa Stephens County denies Westminster West-Oak’s challenge

Toccoa Stephens County notched a win against Westminster West-Oak 52-42 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 15.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Elberton Elbert County and Westminster West-Oak took on Bogart Prince Avenue Christian on Dec. 5 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

