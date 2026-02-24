AJC Varsity GHSA removes team from state tournament, reseeds Class 3A over missing scores Upson-Lee’s boys are out, replaced by Cairo. Hephzibah’s girls and Westside-Augusta’s boys drop 2 spots. Schools were guilty of not reporting games they lost in the regular season. The GHSA said removing the Upson-Lee boys basketball team from the Class 3A bracket wasn't a direct punishment for not reporting several scores but was the result of a recalculation of the Postseason Rankings Formula used to select and seed playoff teams in 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Georgia High School Association removed Upson-Lee’s boys basketball team from the state tournament Monday night, two days before it was to play Cedar Grove in the first round, and moved five other Class 3A teams to different places on the draw after discovering four missing scores from the regular season. RELATED GHSA basketball state tournament: Best first-round games, storylines to watch The scores — which went unreported by Upson-Lee, Hephzibah and Westside of Augusta — changed the order of the GHSA’s Postseason Rankings Formula, the math model that helps select and seed playoff teams in classes 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private.

Cairo’s boys, a 10-13 team that hasn’t played a game in 14 days and got word Saturday that it missed the playoffs, will take Upson-Lee’s place as the No. 28 seed against No. 5 seed Cedar Grove on Wednesday night. Upson-Lee’s removal was not a direct GHSA punishment but the result of recalculating the rankings when other schools notified the GHSA on Monday afternoon of possible missing games. Hephzibah’s girls and Westside’s boys, who had failed to report one loss apiece, dropped two places in the draw. Upson-Lee, which was 1-1 in unreported games, fell outside the 32-team playoff cutoff. GHSA executive director Tim Scott said he considered removing all three teams from the tournament.

“Yes, I did think about that, but I also want to make sure I’m fair with what I’m doing and that everybody knows (the penalty) up front, and (playoff removal for failing to report scores) is not something we currently have in our bylaws,” Scott said. “There obviously will be a fine for not putting your information in the program, but we’ll discuss this with the executive committee to address it in the future. I think it’s a pretty big thing when you don’t enter a loss. It doesn’t only affect you, but other teams.”

RELATED Droughts broken to dynasties: Cool facts about the 112 basketball region champs Those other teams include Pickens’ boys, North Hall’s girls and Long County’s girls. In all, 12 teams have new first-round opponents for games Tuesday or Wednesday night. In the boys draw, Pickens and Westside swapped seeds, with new No. 22 seed Pickens playing at No. 11-seeded Jefferson and new No. 23 seed Westside playing at Heritage of Ringgold. In the girls bracket, Hephzibah dropped to No. 24 and will play at No. 9-seeded Ridgeland. North Hall and Long County each moved up one seed, to Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. North Hall now will play at Troup, and Long County will play at Oconee County. The GHSA was notified of the possible scoring errors around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Scott said. The GHSA verified the mistakes and recalculated the Postseason Rankings Formula ratings, then began notifying the teams involved starting around 8 p.m., he said. The girls teams, scheduled to play Tuesday, can play Wednesday, but the boys games, scheduled for Wednesday, must be played that day, Scott said.