Blackshear Pierce County takes down Nahunta Brantley County

It was a tough night for Nahunta Brantley County which was overmatched by Blackshear Pierce County in this 56-6 verdict.

Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Nahunta Brantley County through the first quarter.

The Bears opened a massive 49-6 gap over the Herons at the intermission.

Blackshear Pierce County thundered to a 56-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Nahunta Brantley County played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Nahunta Brantley County faced off against Savannah Johnson and Blackshear Pierce County took on Hinesville Liberty County on Sept. 8 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

