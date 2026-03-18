Atlanta Braves Braves roster projection 2.0 Regular season begins on March 27. Catcher Drake Baldwin (right) and outfielder Michael Harris II — pictured celebrating Baldwin's home run in September — are all but sure to make the Braves' 26-man roster, but who else is expected to make the cut? (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — We tried to project the Braves’ opening day roster back on Feb. 20. We have a better idea of where the team stands now, just over a week before the regular season begins. Here’s our latest roster prediction:

Catcher (2): Drake Baldwin, Jonah Heim No changes here: Baldwin will be the team’s primary catcher, and the Braves have the designated hitter spot to keep his bat in the lineup when they want to get him off his feet. Veteran Sean Murphy (hip surgery) could return as soon as May, but it’s too early to speak with certainty. Heim, signed at spring training’s outset, serves as Baldwin’s backup. Infielders (6): Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Mauricio Dubon, Jorge Mateo, Kyle Farmer Olson, Riley and Albies are staples. Dubon will start at shortstop until Ha-Seong Kim returns in what the team hopes is early May. Dubon has impressed the team and teammates this spring, for what that’s worth. Mateo, signed to a one-year deal shortly after Kim’s injury, provides some speed.

Farmer gets the final spot in this projection. The Georgia product can play around the infield. Versatility is often paramount for end-of-the-bench players. Perhaps the Braves instead opt to carry Dominic Smith, who is more limited positionally (first base, DH) but provides more offensive upside against righties.

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Mike Yastrzemski, Eli White, Ben Gamel Jurickson Profar is suspended for the season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. That changes the Braves’ lineup construction; it also increases the importance of Yastrzemski and White. Gamel, who has four homers in 31 at-bats this spring, gets the final spot. The Braves could decide to carry Smith in his place given they have plenty of versatility in other players. This could be a position the Braves upgrade at the trade deadline, though that could depend on the Yastrzemski-White duo’s success and how the team is deploying its DH. Starting pitchers (5): Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo Lopez, Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder

Few teams can match a Sale-Strider pairing when the pitchers are at their best. And the Braves have plenty reason to be optimistic about Holmes and Lopez as they return from season-ending injuries. The rotation has generated the most outside concern this spring, but the team hasn’t shared the same level of concern. Elder, who finished last season on a heater (2.82 ERA in final seven starts), is a fine back-end starter. The Braves begin the season with 13 consecutive games, so it could make sense to use another starter during that stretch. We’ll include that individual in the next category. The Braves’ rotation depth is hurt with Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep and Joey Wentz (who’s done for the season with torn ACL) out. They can’t afford another loss. It feels inevitable prospect JR Ritchie will make multiple starts during the season. Ritchie, 22, seems ready for it. Major leaguers have spoken glowingly of him this spring. Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias (closer), Robert Suarez, Dylan Lee (LH), Tyler Kinley, Aaron Bummer (LH), Joel Payamps, Jose Suarez (LH), Martin Perez (LH)