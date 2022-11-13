BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
Bent but not broken: Waynesboro Burke County weathers scare to dispatch LaGrange

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Waynesboro Burke County did just enough to beat LaGrange 23-20 on November 12 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The third quarter gave Waynesboro Burke County a 20-13 lead over LaGrange.

The Grangers closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on November 4, LaGrange faced off against LaGrange Troup County and Waynesboro Burke County took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on November 4 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

