Baxley Appling County scores early, pulls away from Aiken 54-13

Baxley Appling County left no doubt in recording a 54-13 win over Aiken at Aiken High on Aug. 25 in South Carolina football action.

Baxley Appling County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Aiken through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Green Hornets.

Aiken stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 48-6.

The Fighting Green Hornets tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Baxley Appling County and Aiken played in a 42-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

